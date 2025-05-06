Draft Picks Among Additions to Stamps' Rookie-Camp Roster

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have added a dozen players to their rookie-camp roster including nine selections from the Apr. 29 national draft.

The team has also added Australian punter Mark Vassett, who was chosen in the second round of the global draft held the same day, and a pair of undrafted nationals - long snapper Jason MacGougan and defensive back Dolani Robinson.

The signed members of the 2025 national draft are:

Running back Ludovick Choquette Linebacker Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio Offensive lineman Christopher Fortin Defensive back Anton Haie Receiver Vyshonne Janusas Defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon Offensive lineman Matthew Stokman Quarterback Quincy Vaughn Defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer

Here is more information on the additions:

Ludovick Choquette

Running back

College: Long Island

Height: 5.09

Weight: 206

Born: July 26, 2001

Birthplace: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

National

Selected in the sixth round (47th overall)

Choquette played his senior season at Long Island University and in six games for the Sharks, he rushed for 216 rushing yards and added seven catches for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Choquette previously played four seasons at Western Illinois and, in 34 games for the Leathernecks, he made 84 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns and added 679 yards along the ground with five more scores.

Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio

Defensive back

College: Laval

Height: 6.01

Weight: 205

Born: June 8, 1999

Birthplace: Montreal, QC

National

Selected in the fourth round (32nd overall)

Farinaccio played 25 games over four years at the Université de Montréal. He had 99 career tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. In 2022, Farinaccio was the President's Trophy winner as the top defensive player in U Sports in 2022 after accumulating 33.5 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in eight games.

He was a conference and league all-star in both 2022 and 2023 and was the defensive MVP of the Carabins' 2023 Vanier Cup win over UBC.

Christopher Fortin

Offensive lineman

College: Connecticut

Height: 6.04

Weight: 303

Born: Jan. 16, 2001

Birthplace: Saint-René, QC

National

Selected in the first round (eighth overall)

Fortin played 41 games over four seasons (2021-24) at the University of Connecticut. He saw action at centre, tackle and guard during his career with the Huskies and was the starter at left guard during the 2024 season.

Anton Haie

Defensive back

College: Laval

Height: 5.11

Weight: 199

Born: Sept. 26, 2000

Birthplace: Lévis, QC

National

Selected in the third round (20th overall)

Haie played four seasons at Laval. He was a two-way performer for the Rouge et Or, playing defensive back and also excelling on special teams. He had a school-record five career blocked kicks in 26 games and added 29.5 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one touchdown.

Vyshonne Janusas

Receiver

College: Guelph

Height: 5.11

Weight: 221

Born: Jan. 9, 2001

Birthplace: Windsor, ON

National

Selected in the fifth round (38th overall)

Janusas played 16 games over three seasons at Guelph. He made 71 catches for the Gryphons for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns and returned 30 kickoffs for 800 yards and one major.

In 2024, Janusas established career highs with 37 catches and 546 receiving yards.

Jason MacGougan

Long snapper

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.00

Weight: 239

Born: Aug. 8, 2002

Birthplace: Burlington, ON

National

Signed as an undrafted free agent

MacGougan played 37 games over four years at Wilfrid Laurier. He served as the long snapper for the Golden Hawks and was a member of Laurier's Ontario University Athletics championship team in 2024.

Ashton Miller-Melancon

Defensive back

College: Queen's

Height: 6.02

Weight: 203

Born: Sept. 14, 2001

Birthplace: Pointe-Claire, QC

National

Selected in the eighth round (65th overall)

Miller-Melancon played 40 games over four seasons at Queen's. He accumulated 150 career tackles for the Golden Gaels including 3.5 tackles for loss and also had 16 interceptions and 27 passes defended as well as two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Miller-Melancon was a three-time Ontario University Athletics all-star and a first-team all-Canadian on one occasion. He was also a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2021 and was a U Sports academic all-Canadian.

Dolani Robinson

Defensive back

College: Regina

Height: 6.03

Weight: 195

Born: Sept. 14, 1999

Birthplace: Kingston, JM

National

Signed as an undrafted free agent

Robinson played two seasons at the University of Regina. He was a Canada West all-star in 2024 and in 16 career games for the Rans he had 45 tackles and nine passes defended.

Before enrolling at Regina, Robinson played two seasons of junior football with the Westshore Rebels in Langford, B.C. He had 37.5 tackles and one fumble recovery for the Rebels in 2021.

Matthew Stokman

Offensive lineman

College: Manitoba

Height: 6.03

Weight: 334

Born: June 25, 2001

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB

National

Selected in the seventh round (56th overall)

Stokman played 36 games over five seasons with at the University of Manitoba. He made 26 starts for the Bisons including 24 at right guard.

In 2024, he was part of an offensive line that helped Manitoba set a school single-season record with 2,016 rushing yards. The per-game average of 255.1 rushing yards was tops in the Canada West conference.

Mark Vassett

Punter

College: Colorado

Height: 6.04

Weight: 225

Born: Dec. 4, 1996

Birthplace: Dandenong, AU

Global

Selected in the second round (10th overall) of the global draft

Vassett played the past two seasons at the University of Colorado after starting his collegiate career at Louisville. With the Buffaloes in 2024, Vassett average 43.7 yards on 53 punts and finished second in the Big 12 conference in both punts inside the 20 (19) and punts that covered at least 50 yards (15). He was a conference honourable-mention selection.

Over four combined seasons at Colorado and Louisville - which included 22 games with the Buffaloes and 26 with the Cardinals - Vassett punted 218 times and averaged 43.7 yards per kick. He pinned the opposition inside its own 20-yard line 75 times and had 44 punts that covered at least 50 yards.

Quincy Vaughn

Quarterback

College: North Dakota

Height: 6.04

Weight: 251

Born: July 5, 2001

Birthplace: Brantford, ON

National

Selected in the second round (17th overall)

Vaughn played 54 games over five years at North Dakota. A converted quarterback, Vaughn saw action at tight end for North Dakota and also was under centre in short-yardage situations. In 2024, he had 11 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown and was a perfect 11-for-11 on keepers on short yardage. In 54 career games for the Fighting Hawks, he had 17 rushing touchdowns as well as 21 catches for 197 yards and four scores.

Vaughn had four passing touchdowns in his first two seasons at North Dakota before the position switch.

Max von Muehldorfer

Defensive lineman

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.01

Weight: 290

Born: Apr. 4, 2003

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

National

Selected in the seventh round (61st overall)

von Muehldorfer played 23 games over four seasons at Western and had 43.5 tackles including two tackles for loss and two sacks. In 2024, he posted career highs with 19 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

An alumnus of Calgary's St. Mary's High School, von Muehldorfer was part of the Mustangs' Vanier Cup-championship team in 2021.

The Stampeders' rookie camp gets under way on Wednesday, May 7 at McMahon Stadium with additional practices to follow on Thursday and Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.