Elks Agree to Terms on an Extension with Linebacker Nyles Morgan

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Elks have signed linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year extension, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old linebacker has spent the last four seasons with the Green and Gold, where he has compiled 325 defensive tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 52 career games.

Over the past two seasons, Morgan has been the most prolific player in Canadian Football when it comes to bringing down ball carriers. The Chicago, IL native racked up 111 defensive tackles in 2024 and 107 defensive tackles in 2023 - ranking first and second in the league in the respective years. Morgan's 111 tackles in 2024 are the sixth most in a single season in Double E history.

The University of Notre Dame product joined the Elks in 2021 as a free agent after a standout career with the Fighting Irish from 2014 to 2017. Prior to Morgan's time with the Elks, the 6-foot, 230 pound defender spent time with the NFL's Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans, and the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

TRANSACTIONS

EXTENDED:

Nyles Morgan | LB | AMER | 6'0 | 230 LBS | 1996-08-16 | Chicago, IL | Notre Dame

