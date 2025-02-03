Stamps Sign Two on Defence
February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have added two players on the defensive side of the ball, signing American defensive back Anthony Cook and American defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore.
Anthony Cook
Defensive back
College: Texas
Height: 6.00
Weight: 188
Born: June 20, 2000
Birthplace: Waco, TX
Cook attended the 2023 training camp of the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the National Football League club as an undrafted free agent. In two pre-season games with the Chiefs, he made seven tackles.
Cook played college football at Texas. He appeared in 60 games and made 27 starts with the Longhorns, amassing 167 total tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.
Cook was all-Big 12 honourable mention in 2021 and 2022.
Cedrick Lattimore
Defensive lineman
College: Iowa
Height: 6.03
Weight: 295
Born: Feb. 6, 1998
Birthplace: Detroit, MI
Lattimore signed with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in one game - a wildcard playoff contest in which he made six tackles.
The Detroit native played for the United States Football League's Philadelphia Stars in 2022 and had seven tackles in three games.
Collegiately, Lattimore played 44 games and made 19 starts over four seasons at Iowa. He accumulated 81 career tackles including seven tackles for loss as a member of the Hawkeyes and added six sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
Lattimore was an all-Big Ten honourable mention in 2019 after recording 44 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 3, 2025
- Elks Sign OL Brett Boyko, Extend DL Jacob Plamondon - Edmonton Elks
- Ticats Re-Sign Receiver Kiondré Smith for Two Years - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Argonauts Sign American WR Vyncint Smith - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Ink a Former NFL Receiver - Montreal Alouettes
- Rider Sign 3-Time OAC Receiver of the Year Wayne Ruby Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Running Back Ante Litre to a Two-Year Deal - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Sign Two on Defence - Calgary Stampeders
- Thomas Signs Contract Extension - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks Agree to Terms on an Extension with Linebacker Nyles Morgan - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Sign Former NFL DB, Canadian Tevaughn Campbell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Toronto Extends CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stamps Sign Two on Defence
- Thomas Signs Contract Extension
- Stamps Add Defensive Lineman
- Leder Announces Retirement
- Stampeders Add Five to Roster