Stamps Sign Two on Defence

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have added two players on the defensive side of the ball, signing American defensive back Anthony Cook and American defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore.

Anthony Cook

Defensive back

College: Texas

Height: 6.00

Weight: 188

Born: June 20, 2000

Birthplace: Waco, TX

Cook attended the 2023 training camp of the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the National Football League club as an undrafted free agent. In two pre-season games with the Chiefs, he made seven tackles.

Cook played college football at Texas. He appeared in 60 games and made 27 starts with the Longhorns, amassing 167 total tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.

Cook was all-Big 12 honourable mention in 2021 and 2022.

Cedrick Lattimore

Defensive lineman

College: Iowa

Height: 6.03

Weight: 295

Born: Feb. 6, 1998

Birthplace: Detroit, MI

Lattimore signed with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in one game - a wildcard playoff contest in which he made six tackles.

The Detroit native played for the United States Football League's Philadelphia Stars in 2022 and had seven tackles in three games.

Collegiately, Lattimore played 44 games and made 19 starts over four seasons at Iowa. He accumulated 81 career tackles including seven tackles for loss as a member of the Hawkeyes and added six sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Lattimore was an all-Big Ten honourable mention in 2019 after recording 44 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

