Ticats Re-Sign Receiver Kiondré Smith for Two Years

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has re-signed national receiver Kiondré Smith to a two-year contract.

"We're thrilled to have Kiondré back for the next two seasons," said Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia. "He is a hard-working, productive player who has a bright future ahead of him at only 25 years old. His skill set and drive make him a key part of our long-term vision and we're excited to watch his continued growth in black and gold."

Smith, 25, played all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, posting career-highs in receptions (74), receiving yards (933) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The 6'1, 180-pound native of Markham, Ontario ranked third in the CFL in receiving touchdowns and was named the Tiger-Cats nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2024.

The former Guelph Gryphon receiver has played 54 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2022-24), registering 147 receptions for 1,881 yards and eight touchdowns.

Smith was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fourth round (37th overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft after four years at the University of Guelph (2018-21).

