Alouettes Ink a Former NFL Receiver

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that they have signed a two-year contract with American receiver Kyric McGowan.

McGowan (5'11'', 198 lbs.) played four seasons at Northwestern University (2017-20) making 68 catches for 802 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old also ran 55 times for 352 yards and two majors. The Dalton, GA native returned 22 kickoffs for 531 yards in 42 games for the Wildcats.

Then, he transferred to Georgia Tech University in 2021 making 37 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games for the YellowJackets.

McGowan spent time with the Washington Commanders, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. In ten preason games, he made 10 catches for 94 yards, and one touchdown. He gained nine yards on the ground and collected 139 yards and seven kick returns.

