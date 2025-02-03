Argonauts Sign American WR Vyncint Smith

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American WR Vyncint Smith.

Smith (6'3"/195lbs) played seven games with the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2024, catching six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown. The native of Germany signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, playing in seven games, catching five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. From 2019-2022, Smith played with the New York Jets, seeing action in nine games. Between 2022 and 2023 Smith would play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts. The Limestone University alum (2014-2017) played 40 games in college hauling in 153 passes for 2,371 yards and 11 touchdowns.

