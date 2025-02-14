The Fphl Welcomes Topeka, Kansas
February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is excited to announce the application approval of its newest franchise in Topeka, Kansas, beginning in the 2025-2026 season.
The team will be owned by Chris Bryniarski and Don Lewis. While the official team's name is still to be determined, a "name the team" contest will be held soon to engage the community. The team will play their home games at the Landon Arena in the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Topeka has previously hosted four neutral-site FPHL games, averaging over 3,200 fans per game. In a nod to local hockey history, the Dashers played as the "Topeka Scarecrows," while the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Port Huron Prowlers played as the "Topeka Roadrunners."
For updates on the new Topeka hockey team, follow them on Facebook at Topeka Professional Hockey. https://www.facebook.com/TPH2025
The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 15th season during 2024-25.
