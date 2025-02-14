Watertown Show No Love to Motor City, Downs the Rockers 8-3 on Valentines Day

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - Watertown scored early, Watertown scored often.

The Watertown Wolves downed the Motor City Rockers 8-3 on Friday night.

The first half of the opening period started off rather pedestrian, but the floodgates opened when Steven Klinck netted the games opening goal, giving Watertown the 1-0 lead.

Just 31 seconds later, the Wolves would strike again when Marc Bottero buried his fourth of the season, extending the lead to 2-0.

Trevor Grasby would add the third of the trio of goals in under a minute for Watertown, extending the Wolves advantage to 3-0 midway through the first period.

Motor City would answer back. Just three seconds into the powerplay head coach Jameson Milam buried a slapshot from the left-wing circle to put the Rockers on the board, 3-1.

With just over three minutes to go in the first period, Motor City defenseman Nick Magill-Diaz scored his first goal of the season, bringing the Rockers within a goal 3-2 as the first period came to a close.

In the middle frame, Watertown would extend the lead back to three, with a pair of goals coming from Klinck and Davide Gaeta respectively, bringing it to 5-2 Wolves.

Watertown would pour it on in the third period.

Klinck recorded the hat trick with the opening goal in the third, bringing it to 6-2 Watertown.

Gaeta extended the lead to five with a goal at the 13:50 mark of the final period.

Wolves forward Carter Thorton put the cherry on top for Watertown, with an eighth and final goal for the visitors.

Motor City would get one back when Douglas Blaisdell tallied his first goal as a Rocker, bringing the score to 8-3 before the game went final.

The loss was the third straight for Motor City.

The Rockers and Wolves will rematch tomorrow night at 7:05 at Big Boy Arena.

