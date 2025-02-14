Binghamton Earns 12th Straight Win

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the HC Venom 5-3 in comeback fashion. Binghamton fell behind early but stuck with the game plan as they outscored the visitors 3-0 in the final two periods.

Kicking off the Valentine's Day showdown, the Venom were the team to strike first, and second... Mark Pozar scored just 84 seconds into the game, and Lester Brown scored on the Venom's first power play. Before the first timeout, it was 2-0 Venom, on four shots. The Black Bears were on able to get on the board with special teams at 11:08. Gavin Yates scored at 4-on-4 of a takeaway from CJ Stubbs, giving the building some life. The scoring wasn't done there either. Luke Richards scored four minutes later, reclaiming a two-goal lead, but it didn't last long. Stubbs was able to knock home a pass from Jesse Anderson, sending the Black Bears to the room with some momentum down 3-2.

Tempers rev'ed up in the middle period, as seven penalties were issued. Binghamton did find the tying goal on the power play at 8:23. Don Olivieri scored his league-leading 11th ppg of the year, evening the score at 3-3. That would be the only goal scored in the period, as 40 minutes did not settle a thing.

The Black Bears managed to pull away in the third, as Captain Tyson Kirkby was able to score the only two goals in the frame. Binghamton managed to kill of a crucial 5-on-3 after claiming the lead for the first time. Connor McAnanama stopped the final 10 shots he faced, and Binghamton managed to extend their winning streak to 12-straight games.

