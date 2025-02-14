Hat Tricks Score Five Unanswered in Third, Pummel Prowlers 7-2

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Port Huron, Mich. - Vadim Frolov turned in his first career hat trick, Kyle Gonzalez scored the game-winning goal 1:28 into the third and the Hat Tricks glided past the Port Huron Prowlers, 7-2, at McMorran Arena on Friday to improve to 3-0 against the Prowlers this season.

Frolov scored in the slot to lift Danbury out of a 1-0 deficit at 6:50 and tucked in a rebound in the crease with 9:39 left in the third to put the Hat Tricks ahead 4-2. The 21-year-old finished off his career night on the breakaway in the game's final three seconds, capping off Danbury's seventh straight win and a 10-game point streak (9-0-1). Frolov has produced six multi-point outings over his last seven games (8-7-15) with five goals in the previous three games.

With the Hat Tricks and Prowlers tied at two, Gonzalez, who had not scored since his first goal of the season at Port Huron on Nov. 30, lifted Danbury ahead.

With about 3 ÃÂ½ minutes to go and the Hat Tricks ahead by two, Jacob Ratcliffe potted the first Hat Tricks power play goal of the game. Ratcliffe netted his second on the man advantage this season and has posted goals in three straight contests.

Gleb Bandurkin contributed a goal and three assists, scoring shorthanded from the left circle at 8:49 of the second to make it 2-1 Hat Tricks. The 24-year-old rookie forward leads the Hat Tricks with 21 goals and has goals in three straight games for the third time this season.

Danbury produced its 10th come-from-behind win of the season after trailing 1-0, only needing 24 seconds to tie the game on Frolov's first goal. Port Huron's Tristan Simm scored the go-ahead goal from outside the left circle at 6:26 of the second.

Conor McCollum stopped 21 shots and has won in six of his last seven starts. The second-year netminder improved to 14-9-4.

A high-paced first period involved only three combined penalties and 17 combined shots but ended scoreless.

Up next, the Hat Tricks finish off their weekend series on the road against the Prowlers. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

