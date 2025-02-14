River Dragons Skate Past Bobcats 3-1

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald, Austin Daae and Ryan Hunter all posted multi-point efforts as the Columbus River Dragons skated off with a 3-1 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

MacDonald set up the game's first goal from Scott Docherty, who converted on a pass to the front of the net at 10:32 to give Columbus a 1-0 lead after the first period.

In the second, Daae scored a shorthanded goal with a beautiful shot over the left shoulder of Bobcats goaltender Hunter Virostek (35 saves, L) at 18:53 to double the lead just before intermission.

After Blue Ridge drew within a goal by Hunter Hall at 7:41 of the third period, MacDonald would salt the game away with a power play goal at 13:53 for the 3-1 final.

Sammy Bernard made 27 saves to earn his 13th win of the season.

Notes:

MacDonald and Hunter are now on seven-game scoring streaks. MacDonald has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points in that stretch and Hunter has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. They are both tied for the current season-high points streak on the team.

Daae now has five points (2-3-5) in his last three games.

Docherty now has a point in four of his last five games (2-3-5).

