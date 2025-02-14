River Dragons Make Roster Moves

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced several roster moves today ahead of the team's weekend set against the Blue Ridge Bobcats Friday and Saturday night.

First, the team has signed Alex Taulien to a contract. The 32-year-old forward has played at the ECHL, SPHL and FPHL levels over the course of his career spanning 177 games. In that time the 6-4, 218-pound Crystal Lake, IL native has scored 35 goals and added 37 assists for 72 points to go with 443 minutes in penalties. In his only stint in the FPHL with the Danbury Titans, Taulien notched 6-8-14 in just 17 games with 37 minutes in penalties.

The River Dragons also announced that due to an undisclosed injury to goaltender Matt Petizian, they have inked William Salnek as the Emergency Backup Goaltender for this weekend's action. Salnek went through training camp with Columbus this season, and has played in the Ontario Elite Hockey League with the Erin Outlaws since where he posted a 5-9-0 record to go with an .872 save percentage and a 5.05 GAA.

Columbus is back at home Friday at 7:05 on Date Night at Saturday is the next Chick-fil-A Midland, Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack night, available online at www.rdragons.com. It's also non-profit night, a great chance to meet organizations right here in the Chattahoochee Valley making a difference every day!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.