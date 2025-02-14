FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS RALLY TO EDGE BATON ROUGE IN SHOOTOUT THRILLER ON MARDI GRAS NIGHT

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins staged a dramatic comeback Thursday night, overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 in a shootout at the Monroe Civic Center.

After trailing 3-1 in the second period, Monroe stormed back in the third to force overtime before sealing the victory in the shootout.

Baton Rouge opened the scoring just 3:38 into the game when Kevin Szabad capitalized on a feed from Elijah Wilson and Shane Haggerty to put the visitors ahead 1-0. The Moccasins answered late in the first period, as Corey Cunningham finished off a setup from Scott Coash on a 2 on 1 at 15:49 to even the score.

Wilson took over for Baton Rouge in the second period, netting back-to-back goals. His first came at 9:14, assisted by Matthew Gordon and Brodie Thornton, reclaiming the lead for the Zydeco. Wilson struck again, unassisted at 16:52, extending Baton Rouge's lead to 3-1 heading into the third period..

Monroe's comeback began early in the third when Blake Anderson cut the deficit to one (3-2) at 2:28, converting a setup from Hugo Koch and Kyle Heitzner. The Moccasins then capitalized on the power play at 8:14, as Frank Schumacher fired home the tying goal with assists from Declan Conway and Coash.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Trygve Many Guns put Monroe ahead in the first round and Decllan Conway secured the victory in the second round, while Moccasins goaltender Sean Kuhn stood tall stopping both Baton Rouge shots.

With the win, Monroe improved to 13-13-5-1-3 and extended their winning streak against the Zydeco to two games. The Moccasins now lead the regular-season series 4-3. Baton Rouge now falls to 14-10-5-4-3.

