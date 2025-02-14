No Love for Danville: Rock Lobsters Top Dashers 4-2

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANVILLE, Ill. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Danville Dashers 4-2 on Friday night at David S. Palmer Arena.

Athens took an early lead just under seven minutes in on a well-placed finish from Malik Johnson. Danville equalized on a shot that snuck past Josh Rosenzweig and was finished off by Blake Siewertsen. The Dashers then took the lead after Bohdan Zinchenko fired a howitzer past Rosenzweig, but the advantage didn't last long. Athens' Brandon Reller deflected a Joey Colatarci shot to score his fourth goal of the season.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, as both Rosenzweig and Oscar Wahlgren turned away every shot they faced.

Kayson Gallant played hero once again, netting his third goal in two games with under eight minutes to go in the third period. Garrett Milan sealed the victory, scoring with 61 seconds remaining to secure the Rock Lobsters' seventh consecutive win.

The Rock Lobsters (25-4-2, 68 points) return to action Saturday night for a rematch against the Dashers, with puck drop scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EST.

