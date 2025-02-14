2025 Schedule Finalized

February 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are pleased to announce updates to our game schedule to accommodate rescheduled games from earlier this season. These changes, made in collaboration with the league and the dedicated team at Akins Ford Arena, ensure that our much-valued fan base will still have the opportunity to cheer us on at all upcoming matchups. We're grateful for the patience and understanding of our fans as we worked to finalize these updates.

Below is the revised schedule:

December 12th vs. Monroe Moccasins  ' March 18th

March 21st vs. Monroe Moccasins  ' March 19th

This means the Rock Lobsters will now be playing the Monroe Moccasins in a three-game series on March 18th, 19th, and 20th, allowing both teams to accommodate travel and scheduling needs.

Additional Schedule Update:

Sunday Funday on February 23rd is now Clawdius' Birthday Celebration! Game time has been moved from 4:05 PM to 7:05 PM and will feature:

Mascot Party (with the unveiling of Clawdius for the first time)

PreSkate at Akins Ford Arena

Party on the Plaza with Clawdius

The Athens Rock Lobsters are committed to delivering an exciting season filled with unforgettable moments on the ice. We thank you for your ongoing support and look forward to seeing you at Akins Ford Arena for these rescheduled games.

Stay tuned for more updates, and don't miss out on our special events-including Clawdius' Birthday on February 23rd!

