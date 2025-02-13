Award-Winning Head Coach Steps Down to Help Team Move Forward

February 13, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras officially announce a historic decision has been made. After careful consideration and weeks of discussion, the head coach of the Carolina Cobras Brandon Negron has made the decision to move forward with his role as Team President and unselfishly steps down as the Head Coach of the Carolina Cobras.

"I know coach Negron's passion towards the football side is unprecedented, everyday he lives a winning-philosophy. He is also well aware that without a strong business model to execute any business will struggle. He is no doubt the right person to run this organization to ensure the long term success of the Cobras on and off the field. I couldn't be more proud of him." Stated Majority Owner John Kane.

Named the NAL Head Coach of the Year in 2024 and the 2023 NAL Assistant Coach of the Year, Negron provided a winning atmosphere only losing one game at home last season (5-1). "This change is paramount to our continued success in 2025 and beyond." Said Team President Brandon Negron. As the Head Coach of the Carolina Cobras Negron led the Cobras to success on the field extending their season winning record streak to three and five out of six since the franchise's inception. The Cobras were dominant under Negron with a 5-1 home record, the team continued its playoff streak, and the highest scoring regular season offense in the NAL in 2024 (392). Following the 2024 season he was named NAL Head Coach of the Year.

Off the field, President Negron has redefined how the Carolina Cobras do business, forming new partnerships in the community, revamping community outreach, and staffing the largest front office staff since the Cobras launched their inaugural season, creating the new standard for the Carolina Cobras moving forward.

"As the President of the Team, I will be announcing our new head coach in the coming days." said Team President Brandon Negron."I know I can lead us to win on the field. We have a responsibility to our owners, our community, and our City, to win off the field. My full time in the front office will ensure that. I'm looking forward to 2025."

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from February 13, 2025

Award-Winning Head Coach Steps Down to Help Team Move Forward - Carolina Cobras

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.