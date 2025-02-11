New Manager David Carpenter Heads up 2025 Jumbo Shrimp Field Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have unveiled their on-field coaching staff for the 2025 season. Along with new manager David Carpenter, the field staff features newcomers Jorge Hernandez (bench coach), Rob Marcello (pitching coach), Mike Marjama (hitting coach), Tyler Lough (athletic trainer) and Dan Donohue (strength & conditioning coach). Defensive coach Jose Ceballos is the lone returner and comes back to Jacksonville for his eighth season as either a player or coach.

Boasting an extensive background in baseball as a player, coach and manager, the 2025 season will be Carpenter's first piloting a team in Minor League Baseball. The 39-year-old spent the last two seasons at the helm of the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League while also serving as the pitching coach at Division II Fairmont State University from 2021-24. With the Black Bears, he posted an 81-66 (.551) record, steering West Virginia to a league championship in 2023.

Having been born in Morgantown, W.Va. and raised in nearby Fairmont, Carpenter holds deep ties to the Mountain State. He was a catcher at West Virginia University from 2004-06 before being selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 12th round of the 2006 draft. After two seasons in the minor leagues as a backstop, Carpenter served as both a pitcher and catcher in 2008 before converting to pitching full-time in 2009. After an August 2010 trade to Houston, Carpenter made his major league debut with the Astros on June 30, 2011 with a scoreless inning of relief against the Texas Rangers.

Carpenter pitched in 222 MLB games over six seasons from 2011-15 and 2019 with the Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and Rangers. He registered a career 3.69 ERA in the big leagues over 214.2 innings before retiring in 2020. Carpenter's ties to the International League include a stint of eight games pitched with Gwinnett from 2013-14 and 39 games with Nashville, then a Pacific Coast League club, in 2019.

A long-time Marlins coach and manager, Hernandez is set for his first season in Jacksonville. Hernandez's time with the Marlins began as a hitting coach in the minor leagues from 2007-08 with the Rookie-level GCL Marlins (2007) and Low-A Greensboro (2008). He became the GCL Marlins' manager from 2009-12 before serving in the same role with Greensboro (2013), Short Season Class A Batavia (2019), Low-A Jupiter (2021) and High-A Beloit (2022). Hernandez was Miami's infield coordinator from 2014-18 and again from 2023-24.

Hernandez was originally selected by Houston in the ninth round of the 1986 draft but elected to attend Troy State, where he helped the school win the 1987 Division II World Series. He began his coaching career in 1993 as a hitting coach at the University of Mobile and also had stops at the University of West Florida and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Marcello enters his first season in the Marlins' organization. Originally a left-handed pitcher, he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 17th round of the 2013 draft out of Appalachian State University. He pitched one season for Short Season Class A Williamsport before beginning his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Indian River State College, where he had also began his collegiate playing career before transferring to Appalachian State. Marcello broke into the minors as the pitching coach with High-A Modesto in the Seattle Mariners' organization in 2019. He was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma for the 2021 campaign before serving as the San Diego Padres' Director of Pitching from October 2021 until last month.

Marjama joins the Jumbo Shrimp after a season as the hitting coach with High-A Beloit in 2024. A native of Granite Bay, Calif., Marjama played 15 games with the Mariners in 2017-18 during an eight-year playing career that also saw him log 72 contests with Triple-A Durham in the International League in 2017. Following his playing career, Marjama worked as an ambassador with the National Eating Disorders Association, a speaker for ForCollegeForLife and a team lead for Keller Williams Realty, Inc. before getting into coaching as the manager with the Lincoln Potters (California), a collegiate summer wooden bat league team in the Pacific Empire League.

The 2021 Marlins' Staff Member of the Year, Ceballos returns to Jacksonville for the seventh time in eight years. The 2025 season will mark his 13th campaign in Miami's system. A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Ceballos played in the Marlins' organization from 2007-13, reaching as high then-Double-A Jacksonville for a one-game stint in 2012. He began coaching with the Marlins in 2014 with Greensboro. After two seasons with the Grasshoppers, Ceballos spent the 2016 campaign as a coach with Jupiter before joining the Jumbo Shrimp's staff from 2017-19.

The 2025 season will be Lough's second campaign in Miami's organization after he spent 2024 with Low-A Jupiter. After graduating from Kansas State University in 2013, Lough earned his master's degree while serving as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at the University of Central Missouri from 2013-15. He broke into baseball with the independent Wichita Wingnuts from 2015-17 before working as a DME assistant and outreach athletic trainer at Mid-America Orthopedics in Wichita. Lough returned to baseball in the Boston Red Sox organization as an assistant athletic trainer in 2019 with Low-A Greenville. He was the head athletic trainer with the Rookie-level FCL Red Sox in 2021 and DSL Red Sox from 2022-23.

Donohue rounds out the staff as strength & conditioning coach. After graduating in 2016 from the University of Tampa, where he also played baseball, he earned his master's degree the next year from Concordia University Chicago. He served in a variety of strength & conditioning roles with the Parisi Speed School (Manasquan, N.J.), Monmouth University (N.J.) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Fla.). His first job in professional baseball came in 2019, when he worked as a strength & conditioning intern with the Rookie-level AZL Diamondbacks. In 2019, he was the lead strength & conditioning coach for the Rookie-level DSL Padres before joining the Cincinnati Reds' organization in November 2019.

The Jumbo Shrimp begin the 2025 season on March 28 at the Nashville Sounds. The home opener at VyStar Ballpark comes at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, when Jacksonville hosts the Worcester Red Sox. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2025 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

