Atlanta Braves Announce Gwinnett Stripers' 2025 Coaching Staff

February 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced today their minor league coaching staffs for the 2025 season. The Gwinnett Stripers will be led by manager Kanekoa Texeira (2nd season), pitching coach Wes McGuire (1st season), bullpen coach Craig Bjornson (2nd season, 1st since 2023), hitting coach Dan DeMent (2nd season), and coach Wigberto Nevarez (5th season).

Texeira returns to lead the Stripers after making his Triple-A managerial debut last season. Named the eighth manager in Gwinnett history on January 25, 2024, he led the Stripers to a 72-78 record and a tie for 11th place in the 20-team International League.

Texeira enters his fifth year as a minor league manager and ninth as a coach in the Braves organization. He owns a career record of 264-267 (.497) in 531 games between Gwinnett, High-A Rome (2021-22), and Double-A Mississippi (2023). Prior to managing, he served as a pitching coach with rookie-level Danville (2017-18) and Rome (2019).

The Maui, Hawaii native is the second former Gwinnett player to manage the Stripers, joining current Braves third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo (2021-23). Texeira pitched for the G-Braves from 2014-16, going 10-16 with a 4.33 ERA and one save in 66 games (32 starts).

McGuire enters his first full season as a Triple-A coach with the Stripers in 2025. In 2024, he served as the pitching coach with Double-A Mississippi before joining Gwinnett for a brief stint at the end of September.

The Richmond, Virginia native enters his fifth season in the Braves organization in 2025. In addition to Mississippi, he has been a pitching coach with the FCL Braves (2021), High-A Rome (2022), and Class-A Augusta (2023).

Bjornson returns for his second coaching stint with the Stripers after spending 2024 as a roving pitching instructor. This season will be his third in the Braves organization.

The Tucson, Arizona native enters his 26th year as a coach in 2025. Bjornson has spent time at the Major League level as a bullpen coach with the Houston Astros (2012, 2014-17), Boston Red Sox (2018-20), and New York Mets (2022), and has also served 13 years as a minor league pitching coach in the Montreal Expos, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Colorado Rockies organizations.

DeMent returns for his second year with Gwinnett and the Braves organization. Under his guidance in 2024, the Stripers set a club single-season record with an International League-high 1,338 hits and finished third in the circuit in team batting average (.263).

The Palos Heights, Illinois native's coaching career includes 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays organization, two as the Major League Assistant Hitting Coach (2022-23).

Nevarez enters his fifth season with Gwinnett and eighth year coaching in the Braves organization. Atlanta's 20th -round pick out of Lubbock (Texas) Christian University in 2014, Nevarez played years as a catcher in the Braves' minors, reaching as high as High-A Florida in 2017.

The Santurce, Puerto Rico native went on to coaching positions with the GCL Braves (2018) and Rome (2019) before joining Gwinnett in 2021.

Gwinnett's field staff also includes athletic trainer Greg Harrel (2nd season), athletic trainer Tyler Moos (1st season), and strength and conditioning coach Tyler Enns (3rd season). Moos joins the Braves organization after serving as the associate athletic trainer for baseball and men's golf at Elon University (Elon, North Carolina).

The Gwinnett Stripers open their 16th season on the road, taking on the Charlotte Knights on Friday, March 28. Opening Day at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 1 with a 4:05 p.m. game vs. the Nashville Sounds. Single-game tickets for the first half of the season (April 1-June 15) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

