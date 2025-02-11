RailRiders University Community Series begins on April 1

February 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the schedule for the ninth annual RailRiders University Community Series, presented by Geisinger. Each year, the RailRiders welcome local high school teams and the Wyoming Valley Challenger League onto PNC Field to showcase their talents.

25 different high school and two junior high programs will be represented with regular season games this year in addition to the PIAA District II Championships.

PNC Field will host the Bill Howerton Media Day at PNC Field on Sunday, March 2, 2025. In conjunction with the American Cancer Society and The Howerton Organization, coaches and student-athletes from local softball and baseball teams will be present to discuss their upcoming seasons. Teams from the Wyoming Valley Conference will be on-hand from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. At 12:30, there will be an awards ceremony and guest speaker in the Geisinger Champions Club. At 1, representatives from teams in the Lackawanna League will be available to the media.

There is no parking charge or admission fee for any of the regular season games during the 2025 RailRiders University Community Series.

The RailRiders are also proud to host the Wyoming Valley Challenger League as part of the Community Series on June 1, 15, 29 and July 13.

RailRiders University will host three camps this summer - June 17-19, July 22-24 and August 19-21. Registration is open now for young athletes ages six to 14. Contact Robby Judge at (570) 558-4612 or rjudge@swbrailriders.com for additional information.

The 2025 RailRiders University Community Series is presented by Geisinger as part of their continued commitment to Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL.

2025 RailRiders University Community Series

Date Time Game/Details

April 1 4:30 P.M. Hazleton Area High School vs. Nanticoke High School

April 4 4:30 P.M. Holy Cross High School vs. Riverside High School

7 P.M. Abington Heights High School vs. Valley View High School

April 5 2 P.M. Dallas High School vs. Crestwood High School

April 13 TBD Towanda High School vs. Athens High School

(Game to immediately follow RailRiders contest against Rochester Red Wings)

April 14 4:30 P.M. Delaware Valley High School vs. North Pocono High School

7 P.M. Pocono Mountain East High School vs. Pocono Mountain West High School

April 15 4:30 P.M. Wallenpaupack High School vs. Abington Heights High School

April 21 4:30 P.M. West Scranton High School vs. Scranton High School

April 28 4:30 P.M. Wyoming Seminary High School vs. Hanover Area High School

April 30 4:30 P.M. Mid Valley High School vs. Western Wayne High School

May 1 4:30 P.M. Danville High School vs. Southern Columbia High School

May 3 1 P.M. East Stroudsburg North High School vs. East Stroudsburg South High School

May 18 TBD Abington Heights Jr. High vs. North Pocono Jr. High

(Game to immediately follow RailRiders contest against Toledo Mud Hens)

May 24-26 TBD PIAA District II Championships

June 1 9 A.M. Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball

June 15 9 A.M. Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball

June 17-19 9 A.M. RailRiders University Summer Camp #1

June 21 12 P.M. Lackawanna County High School Senior All-Star Game

June 29 9 A.M. Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball

July 13 9 A.M. Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball

July 22-24 9 A.M. RailRiders University Summer Camp #2

August 19-21 9 A.M. RailRiders University Summer Camp #3

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.