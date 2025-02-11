Pig Day Celebration to be Held Saturday, March 1st

February 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that their annual Pig Day celebration will be taking place on Saturday, March 1st from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park!

Tickets for the 2025 season will be available for purchase on a walk-up basis for fans beginning at 9 a.m. at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. Tickets will be available for purchase in person that day until 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at any time at ironpigsbaseball.com. Additionally, the Provident Bank Ticket Office will be open every Saturday from March 1st until the end of the 2025 season. Season ticket and group ticket packages will be also available for purchase as well!

For those who have already purchased tickets, March 1st marks the first day tickets will be available digitally in your account.

Additionally, the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park will be open from as well to give fans a chance to purchase new merchandise for the 2025 season! Merchandise from new IronPigs looks like their new Friday Fauxback line and new hats will be available.

The festivities at Pig Day will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The list of activities and happenings include:

Complimentary Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Pulled Turkey Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Coca-Cola products, Chips, and Hot Cocoa (food and refreshments are while supplies last, so make sure to arrive early)

IronPigs Charities Clubhouse Sale

Live music with a DJ!

Face painting, balloon art, and other kid's activities

2025 Bacon USA Membership Gift Pickup (18 game plans and up)

