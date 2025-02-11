Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Coaching Staff Led by Manager Nelson Prada

February 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Miami Marlins announced the 2025 coaching staff for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, led by new manager Nelson Prada.

Prada will be joined by pitching coach Jerad Eickhoff, hitting coach Jason Krizan, defensive coaches Jay Weaver and Ruben Someillan, athletic trainer Adam Sparks, strength and conditioning coach Brandon Remalia, video coach Britton Barthold and concierge clubhouse manager Alexandra Fletcher.

Prada becomes the seventh manager in Blue Wahoos history, succeeding Kevin Randel (2021-24). Prada enters his fifth season with the Marlins organization, serving previously as the manager for the DSL Marlins (2022) and Single-A Jupiter (2023-24). In 2023, Prada led the Hammerheads to their first Florida State League title in franchise history.

After a playing career in the Minnesota Twins system from 1995 to 1998, Prada began his coaching career in 2005. He managed the GCL Twins (2005-07) and Beloit Snappers (2008-12) before joining the Phillies organization in 2013 and managing the Williamsport Crosscutters (2013), Clearwater Threshers (2014) and GCL Phillies West (2018). A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Prada manages the Spain National Team in international competition and led them to their first European title in 58 years. In his home country he serves as the bench coach for the Cardenales de Lara, the reigning champions of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. Last season while leading the Hammerheads, he became just the 5th Venezuelan manager in MiLB history to record 700 wins.

Eickhoff and Krizan return for their second seasons as pitching coach and hitting coach, respectively. Eickhoff joined the Blue Wahoos in 2024 after a seven-year MLB playing career that included time with the Philadelphia Phillies (2015-19), New York Mets (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2022). Krizan, who made his MLB debut for the San Francisco Giants in 2022 after an 11-year minor league playing career, began his coaching career with High-A Winston-Salem in the Chicago White Sox organization in 2023.

Weaver joins the Blue Wahoos for his first season in Minor League Baseball player development. After a collegiate playing career at Southern New Hampshire University, he co-founded The Catching Camp, which provides instruction and programming for catchers at the amateur and professional level. He also served as an associate scout for the Los Angeles Angels from 2011 to 2016.

Someillan joins the Blue Wahoos after previously serving as an assistant coach at Jacksonville University, where he was a five-year starting outfielder from 2017 to 2021. The Miami native also coached at Nova Southeastern and the Jupiter Wave in summer collegiate baseball.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2025 Southern League season on Friday, April 4 as they host the Biloxi Shuckers. Mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at Blue Wahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office. Single-game tickets go on sale March 1.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to provide memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.