Blue Wahoos, Barons Postponed in Birmingham

May 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham, Ala. - Friday's scheduled game at Regions Field between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT. Game two of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans can follow along on the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network with a live audio broadcast beginning at 4:25 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

