Blue Wahoos, Barons Postponed in Birmingham
May 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Birmingham, Ala. - Friday's scheduled game at Regions Field between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT. Game two of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Fans can follow along on the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network with a live audio broadcast beginning at 4:25 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Trash Pandas and Smokies Postponed by Rain on Friday in Knoxville - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Blue Wahoos, Barons Postponed in Birmingham - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Barons Lose 6-5 to the Blue Wahoos in 11 Innings - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.