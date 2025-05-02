Rodríguez's 3 RBI Night, Fitzpatrick's Dominant Outing Leads Shuckers to Wild Win

May 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - Behind a three-hit, three RBI night from Ramón Rodríguez, the Biloxi Shuckers (13-12) won a three-hour, seven-minute offensive bonanza, 7-4, over the Columbus Clingstones (9-15) at Synovus Park on Friday night. The game marked the third consecutive game lasting at least three hours for the Shuckers and marked their 10 th game over the last 12 with at least five runs scored.

For the third consecutive night, the Shuckers scored in the first inning, using an RBI single from Cooper Pratt, a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren and an RBI single from Ramón Rodríguez to take a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, a fielding error allowed Cal Conley to score from third, making it 3-1. The Shuckers then exploded for four unanswered runs while the staff kept the Clingstones' bats hitless. In the fourth, a sacrifice fly from Jheremy Vargas drove in Garrett Spain after he began the inning with a double. The RBI was Vargas' first at the Double-A level. Ramón Rodríguez then made it 5-1 in the sixth with a solo shot to right, his second of the season. He struck again in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to right. In the eighth, Cooper Pratt made it 7-1 with a sacrifice fly to short right, allowing Bladimir Restituyo to scamper home from third.

The eighth inning comeback attempt from the Clingstones began with an RBI double from Drew Compton, their second hit of the night. With five walks drawn in the inning, a sacrifice fly from Chandler Seagle and a throwing error made it 7-4. In the ninth, Will Childers struck out two in the inning and worked around two walks to earn his fourth save of the season. Brian Fitzpatrick (3-0) earned the win after three no-hit relief innings while Blake Burkhalter (1-3) took the loss.

At the plate, Luke Adams (2-for-5), Cooper Pratt (2-for-3) and Ramón Rodríguez (3-for-4) each recorded multi-hit nights. On the mound, starter Alexander Cornielle allowed one unearned run over 4.0 innings, lowering his ERA to 0.42 through five starts. With 3.0 no-hit relief innings, Brian Fitzpatrick lowered his ERA to 0.69 through his first 13.0 Double-A innings.

Tate Kuehner (1-4, 3.57) is set to start for the Shuckers on Saturday night against Didier Fientes (0-1, 10.13). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

