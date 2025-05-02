Early Deficit Proves Too Vast for Clingstones Comeback Effort in 7-4 Loss

May 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (9-15) scored three times and got the tying run on base in the eighth inning but could not rally all the way back to draw even with the Biloxi Shuckers (13-12) in a 7-4 loss on Friday night at Synovus Park

Decisive Plays: Biloxi surged in front with a three-run first inning. Columbus got its first run after a fielding error allowed Cal Conley to score in the bottom of the first. Biloxi would take a 4-1 lead into the sixth, where Ramon Rodriguez smashed a solo home run to expand the lead. Trailing 7-1 in the eighth, the Stones cashed in after two leadoff walks with a Drew Compton RBI double that plated a pair after a fielding error by the Shuckers. Chandler Seagle later ripped an RBI sacrifice fly into right field to make it 7-4. With the bases loaded and one out, Will Childers (S, 4) struck out the last two batters of the inning.

Key Contributors: Seagle and Compton had the RBIs for Columbus while Conley was 1-for-3 with a double. For Biloxi, Rodriguez (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI), and Cooper Pratt (2-for-3, 2 RBI) collected multi-RBI nights. Brian Fitzpatrick (Win, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) continued to limit the Clingstones in this series.

Noteworthy: Columbus walked a season-high 12 times on Friday. Conley stole his 10th base of the season in the first inning to become the first Clingstone to reach double-digit steals. The game took 3 hours and 7 minutes to complete. All four of the Clingstones' games of 3 hours or more this season have come against Biloxi, including the last three games.

Next Game (Saturday, May 3): Biloxi at Columbus, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Didier Fuentes (0-1, 10.13 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Tate Kuehner (1-4, 3.57 ERA) for Biloxi.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.