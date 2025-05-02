Barons Lose 6-5 to the Blue Wahoos in 11 Innings

The Birmingham Barons lost a 6-5 game to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,032 on Thursday night. The Barons led 3-1 early in the game but gave up three runs in the sixth inning and trailed before they tied the game up and sent it into extra innings.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens pitched 6.0 innings, giving up seven hits, three earned runs, and no walks with seven strikeouts. Jarold Rosado, Chase Plymell, and Tyler Davis kept the Blue Wahoos from scoring until the 11th inning.

The Blue Wahoos scored first in the game on an error that led to a run in the first inning. With the bases loaded, the Baron's infielder couldn't handle the ground ball. With the bases loaded, the Barons turned a double play, but Pensacola scored on the ball and took the early 1-0 lead.

At the bottom of the first inning, the Barons scored two runs. They were the first two runs that Pensacola pitching has given up all season in the first inning. They came into the game outscoring their opponents in the first inning 14-0. With the bases loaded from walks to Rikuu Nishida and William Bergola and a hit by pitch to Wilfred Veras loaded the bases. Ryan Galanie singled on a line drive to left field, and Nishida and Bergolla scored, and the Barons took the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Caden Connor walked, Jacob Burke doubled to left field, and Nishida singled, scoring Connor, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead. In the top of the sixth inning, the Blue Wahoos scored three runs to take the 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a Connor single and two wild pitches moved Connor to third base. With two outs, Jacob Burke singled, scoring Connor, and the game was tied at 4-4.

In the top of the 11th inning, Gil Luna came onto the mound for the Barons. He walked four batters in the inning, forcing in two runs, and the Barons trailed 6-4. The Barons scored in the bottom of the 11th inning when a Connor RBI single scored Camilletti, but that was it for the Barons as they could not get another run and came up short 6-5 in the game.

Connor had two hits, an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored for the Barons. Burke had two hits and an RBI. Nishida had a hit, RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

