Barons Give up Run in the 9th and Lose 3-2 to Blue Wahoos

April 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored a run in the ninth inning to defeat the Birmingham Barons 3-2 before 2,492 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The Barons had a runner on in the ninth but couldn't force home the tying run.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitched 4.0 innings, giving up one hit, two earned runs, and six walks with seven strikeouts. Zach Franklin pitched 2.0 innings, only giving up three walks with four strikeouts. Gil Luna pitched two innings, only giving up one walk with a strikeout. Relief pitcher Tyler Davis (0-3, 6.97) gave up the winning run in the ninth and took the loss in the game.

With the Barons trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Birmingham scored two runs to tie the game. Rikuu Nishida singles on an infield single. William Bergolla doubles down the right field line, scoring Nishida. Wilfred Veras singles to right field, scoring Bergolla.

The Blue Wahoos only had two hits in the game and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly. The Barons gave up 11 walks in the game.

Both Borgolla and Veras had a hit and a RBI in the loss. Next, the Barons will face Pensacola in game two at 11:00 am at Regions Field on Tuesday. LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 3.57) will take the mound for the Barons.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.