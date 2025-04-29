GAME NOTES & INFO: April 29, Biloxi Shuckers at Columbus Clingstones

April 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Game No. 22 : Biloxi Shuckers (10-11) at Columbus Clingstones (8-12)

Pitching Matchup: RHP K.C. Hunt (1-2, 5.40) | RHP Lucas Braun (2-0, 3.00)

First Pitch (CT): 6:05 p.m.

Radio: http://shuckers.info/listen-live, Cruisin' 100.9 FM, 1240 AM

TV: Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv

OLD FACES, NEW PLACES : Today marks the first of 12 games the Shuckers will play at Synovus Park this season, the home of the Columbus Clingstones... The 2 teams met in Biloxi from April 8-13 as part of the Shuckers' 2025 home opening series... During the first meeting, SS Cooper Pratt led the Shuckers, going 7-for-26 (.269) with 2 home runs... The Shuckers hit 7 home runs over the 6 games... Today marks the first game an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers has played at Synovus Park/Golden Park since August 2, 2007, when the Single-A West Virginia Power played against the Columbus Catfish... The Power were 3-1 at the ballpark as a Brewers affiliate.

HOMER HAPPY SHUCKERS : The Shuckers enter today with 20 home runs over their first 21 games, the most in the Southern League and tied for the 5th-most in Double-A... The Shuckers have hit 9 home runs over their last 5 games, including multiple in each of their last 4... It marks the most home runs through 21 games in franchise history (since 2015)... Last season, the Shuckers recorded 6 home runs through 21 games.

