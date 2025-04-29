Adams 4 RBI Night Leads Shuckers to 9-2 Win over Clingstones

BILOXI, MS - In what has become a ritual for the Biloxi Shuckers (11-11) after trailing early, the Shuckers exploded for nine unanswered runs after the fifth inning for a comeback, 9-2, win over the Columbus Clingstones (8-13) at Synovus Park on Tuesday night. With the win, the Shuckers have now won 10 of their last 14 games and have scored 29 of their last 43 runs in the sixth inning or later since last Wednesday.

The Shuckers fell behind early when an infield single from Geraldo Quintero brought home Ethan Workinger in the second. Quintero struck again in the fourth with a solo home run, making it 2-0. The Shuckers, however, fought back in the sixth after being held to one hit through five, a Luis Lara fifth inning double.

Darrien Miller, Ramón Rodriguez and Bladimir Restituyo recorded back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. In the seventh, Luke Adams jumped all over a middle-middle cutter, sending it over the left field wall for a three-run homer and extending the lead to 6-2. In the eighth, Luis Lara recorded his second double of the night and brought home Bladimir Restitiuyo, making it 7-2. Luke Adams brought home a run in the ninth, his fourth RBI, with a single into left. Then, Clingstones' pitcher Elison Joseph threw a ball back to the first base dugout after allowing a walk to Darrien Miller before time was called. The error on the ball exiting play allowed Adams to score, making it 9-2.

K.C. Hunt (2-2) earned the win after five strikeouts over five innings while Jake McSteen (0-2) took the loss. Luis Lara (2-for-6), Luke Adams (2-for-4) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-5) all recorded multi-hit nights for the Shuckers. Out of the bullpen, Brian Fitzpatrick (2.0ip, 0r) and Will Childers (2.0ip, 2k) combined for four shutout innings in relief.

Coleman Crow (0-0, 1.69) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jhancarlo Lara (0-3, 11.68) for the Clingstones on Wednesday at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

