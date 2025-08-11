Shuckers Return with Fight Like a Shucker Night, Grateful Dead Night

BILOXI, MS - After a two-week road trip, the Biloxi Shuckers return home for 12 games in 13 days beginning on Tuesday, August 12. The Shuckers will welcome the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) and Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) with a pair of six-game series. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers return home with a Sal Frelick No. 1 name-and-number shirsey giveaway for the first 250 fans in celebration of the 2024 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award © winner. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. From gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will celebrate and honor first responders with First Responders Night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host their annual Fight Like A Shucker Night in partnership with the Heart of a Shucker Cancer Initiative at the ballpark with specialty jerseys designed by local artist, Julia Reyes. The jerseys will be available for auction after the game, with proceeds benefiting cancer research. After the game, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday! Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Jared Daws will perform throughout the night at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers for a nutty night of baseball, including specialty jerseys and caps. The Malmö Oat Milkers return as the funnest and maybe weirdest alter ego game of the season. You won't want to miss the Shuckers transforming into the Oat Milkers, brought to you by Oatly and Minor League Baseball! The Shuckers will also celebrate sports on the Gulf Coast with Girls Sports Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers 10 th Anniversary season drawstring bag. The Shuckers will also honor the Open Doors Coalition with a donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will finish out the first half of the homestand with Faith and Family Night. Church of the King will perform live pregame at Shuckers Plaza from 4-4:30 p.m. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 6:35 p.m.

The homestand continues with a No. 11 Jackson Chourio Shuckers name-and-number shirsey giveaway for the first 250 fans presented by Coca-Cola in celebration of the Shuckers' 10th anniversary season and the 2023 Southern League All-Star who finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2024. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119 for Bark in the Park. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. From gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will also celebrate Biloxi Night with first pitches from head baseball coach Hawtin Buchannan and Biloxi High School girls basketball four-star recruit Zaniya Johnson.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22, 6:35 p.m.

It's a night of giveaways at the ballpark with Sparklight Night! Make sure to enter for 9 Giveaways to be drawn and given away, one every inning. After the game, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday! It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. The Shuckers will also join forces with local organizations for Hope Night in support of mental health initiatives.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23, 6:05 p.m.

Calling all Deadheads! Be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive a Shuckers and Grateful Dead reversible bucket hat! The Shuckers will also wear specialty Grateful Dead-themed jerseys for Grateful Dead Night. The Terrapins, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5-7 p.m. The Shuckers will also honor the Trident Foundation with a donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 5:05 p.m.

F ans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







