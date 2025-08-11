Smokies Series Recap: Smokies Split Action vs Shuckers

August 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release









Knoxville Smokies during the National Anthem

(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Lindsay Coward) Knoxville Smokies during the National Anthem(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Lindsay Coward)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies opened their doors for a crucial six-game homestand Tuesday night, welcoming the Biloxi Shuckers to town for what promises to be a pivotal series for both clubs. The Smokies, sitting at an even 16-16 record, are riding the momentum from a series victory against the Chattanooga Lookouts where they took four of five games. Despite that strong showing, Knoxville still finds itself chasing the Birmingham Barons, trailing by seven and a half games for first place in the Southern League North division's second half standings.

Meanwhile, the visiting Shuckers arrive in East Tennessee after grinding out a tight 3-2 series win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. However, that victory did little to improve their standing in the Southern League South, where they remain anchored at the bottom with a 14-19 record. For the Milwaukee Brewers' Double-A affiliate, this six-game set won't weigh as heavily as it could for the Smokies since they have already secured a playoff spot after the first half South division win.

Both teams enter the series with something to prove - the Smokies looking to continue their recent surge and close ground on Birmingham, while the Shuckers hope to translate their recent series victory into consistent success that can carry them through a playoff run.

Game 1: Smokies Look to Seize Series Opener with Late-Inning Magic

Game one marked the Double-A debut of Carter Trice, the former South Bend Cubs standout who posted a .198 average with 14 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases during his solid High-A campaign. The No. 30 overall Cubs prospect started his Smokies debut getting on base via two walks, but after his debut was still searching for his first Southern League knock. More is expected to come from the top 30 prospect in the future.

The Smokies struck first in the bottom of the second inning, plating two runs on a clutch triple by Jaylen Palmer that drove home Reivaj Garcia and Trice. RHP Tyler Schlaffer took the mound for Knoxville but struggled to find his rhythm early as he walked a total of three batters.

Biloxi quickly responded in the top of the third, stringing together three consecutive singles to score leadoff hitter Luis Lara and even the score. The Shuckers added another run later in the frame when Matthew Wood delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home Mike Boeve, giving Biloxi a 3-2 lead.

The offensive momentum for the Shuckers continued in the fourth inning as Luis Lara collected his 30th RBI of the season, driving in Bladimir Restituyo to extend Biloxi's lead to 3-2. However, the Smokies answered immediately when Pedro Ramirez recorded his 58th RBI of the year with a single that scored Palmer, who got on base from a walk, tying the game at 3-3.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. provided crucial relief work for Schlaffer, throwing a clean fifth inning without allowing a hit or run to keep the game quiet. Tyler Santana followed with a solid outing of his own, pitching three innings surrendering just one run - a solo home run by Mike Boeve in the seventh inning that put Biloxi back on top 4-3.

The Smokies' persistence paid off in the bottom of the seventh inning. A failed pickoff attempt by Biloxi pitcher Mark Manfredi allowed Pedro Ramirez to score from third base, tying the game at four. With Jefferson Rojas in scoring position, Reivaj Garcia came through with a clutch single to left-center field, driving in the go-ahead run and giving Knoxville a 5-4 lead.

Closer Brad Deppermann took over in the ninth inning and delivered when it mattered most, earning his second save of the season. He shut down the Shuckers without allowing a run while striking out one batter to preserve the victory. The Smokies capitalized on Biloxi's defensive miscues, taking advantage of 11 walks and an error to generate scoring opportunities throughout the contest. The Shuckers will look to tighten up their defensive play in the remaining games of the series, as Tuesday's struggles ultimately proved costly in a one-run defeat.

Game 2: Rubber Match Awaits as Series Reaches Crossroads

Both teams wasted no time putting runs on the board in the opening frame. The Shuckers jumped ahead 2-0 when Blake Burke drove in Mike Boeve and Cooper Pratt, who had reached base with consecutive hits to start the inning.

Knoxville responded immediately in the bottom half, loading the bases before Reivaj Garcia's groundout to shortstop Jheremy Vargas allowed Pedro Ramirez to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Following the eventful first inning, both teams settled into a defensive battle. The game remained largely quiet for the next six frames, with neither club able to mount a significant threat as the pitchers found their rhythm.

The game featured a compelling mound battle between two contrasting stories. Knoxville starter Grant Kipp struggled through four innings, surrendering four hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out six, finishing with a 3.41 ERA on the night. His counterpart, Jaron DeBerry, made an impressive Double-A debut for Biloxi after posting a 2-4 record with a 5.43 ERA in nine High-A starts covering 54.2 innings. DeBerry dominated the Smokies' lineup, tossing six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one unearned run. He walked three but struck out four, earning his first Double-A victory.

The contest's turning point came in the top of the eighth inning when Biloxi broke the game open with a decisive six-run outburst. The rally featured contributions from Garret Spain, who delivered a crucial RBI, along with Cooper Pratt, Eduardo Garcia, Darrien Miller, Luis Lara, Jheremy Vargas, and Bladimir Restituyo. The inning unraveled for Knoxville as relievers Brad Deppermann and Zac Leigh struggled with their pitching, repeatedly loading the bases. Defensive miscues by the Smokies' infielders on routine plays made it even worse, allowing the Shuckers to extend their lead to 8-1.

The Smokies mounted a late comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth, pushing across three runs thanks to Reivaj Garcia, Casey Opitz, and Jaylen Palmer. However, the rally proved too little, too late, as Biloxi held on for the 8-4 victory. With the series now tied 1-1, the Smokies will look to regroup and bounce back from the defensive struggles that put them in the hole throughout the game.

Game 3: Weather Interruption Sets Stage for Weekend Set

Game 3 brought a couple of surprises on what was supposed to be Thirsty Thursday, but the wrong liquid made an appearance- rain. What began as a back-and-forth pitching battle between Antonio Santos and Tate Kuehner was suspended on Thursday due to a sudden downpour during the middle of the fifth inning.

Santos finished his abbreviated outing with an impressive 2.02 ERA, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings of work. Kuehner matched that excellence with a 2.50 ERA, surrendering two hits and zero runs without issuing a walk, also recording four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

When play resumed the following day, the contest continued to prove as an offensive struggle between both clubs. AJ Puckett took the mound for the Smokies while Abdiel Mendoza handled duties for the Shuckers out of the pen, with both pitchers continuing the stellar pitching display by allowing zero runs during their respective outings.

The scoreboard remained frozen at 0-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, when Raul Alcantara entered as the closing pitcher for Biloxi. Alcantara struggled to find his command, walking Carter Trice, surrendering a single to Jaylen Palmer, and issuing another walk to Jordan Nwogu to load the bases. The stage was set for leadoff hitter Brett Bateman, who found himself in an unfamiliar situation- batting runners in rather than being the one driven home. Bateman defied expectations by getting a base hit between first baseman Blake Burke and second baseman Jheremy Vargas, allowing Trice and Palmer to cross the plate and give the Smokies a 2-0 advantage.

Brad Depperman entered to secure his third save of the season, holding the Shuckers scoreless while striking out two batters to preserve the 2-0 victory. The win pushed the Smokies' series lead to 2-1.

Game 4: Smokies Turn Page Toward Colorful Celebration

Game four was played immediately following game three due to a rain delay, featuring a special seven-inning contest with both teams wearing their historic Negro League uniforms. The Smokies represented the Knoxville Giants while the Shuckers represented the Biloxi Dodgers. The game signified the rich culture and heritage that Knoxville once experienced, with numerous prominent African American figures who have made significant contributions to the baseball history of this city in attendance for the sold-out event.

Knoxville's manager Lance Rymel decided to start the game with pitcher Walker Powell, who made his return to the Smokies since his last appearance in 2023 after being assigned to the Smokies from the Triple-A Affiliate Iowa Cubs. The Shuckers struck first in the opening frame when Eduardo Garcia delivered a sacrifice fly that allowed Luis Lara to tag up from third base and score the game's first run. The Smokies answered immediately in the bottom of the first inning as Corey Joyce collected his 27th RBI of the season with a single to right-center field, allowing Brett Bateman to cross home plate and even the score at 1-1.

The deadlock was finally broken after Powell exited the game and was replaced by Evan Taylor, as Powell delivered a solid 2025 Smokies debut, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out three batters over four innings of work. Taylor on the other hand, struggled to find his groove early, and the Shuckers capitalized on the moment. Luis Lara, the first batter to face Taylor, cracked a double into left field. Utilizing his exceptional base-running skills, Lara advanced around the bases and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Blake Burke, giving the Shuckers a 2-1 advantage.

The sold-out crowd at Covenant Health Park eagerly awaited a comeback over the final three innings, but the Smokies couldn't piece together the necessary offense. Knoxville left seven runners stranded on base throughout the evening, unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

This loss dropped the Smokies to 18-18 on the season, keeping them in second place behind the Birmingham Barons, who continue to make things difficult for Knoxville's divisional comeback hopes with their impressive 27-10 record.

Game 5: Smokies Seek Series-Saving Victory at Home during Pink Parade

Covenant Health Park was covered in pink Saturday evening as fans filled the stands to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness during "Paint the Park Pink" night. With the series tied 2-2, the Knoxville Smokies desperately needed a victory to gain ground on the Birmingham Barons in the Southern League North division race.

Starting pitcher Nick Dean took the mound hoping to contain the Biloxi Shuckers' potent offense, but the visitors had other plans. With Dean making his first start off a month-long IL stint, the Shuckers delivered an early knockout punch with a three-run first inning that silenced the home crowd and put the Smokies in an immediate 3-0 hole.

The rally began with a Cooper Pratt single, followed by a towering home run from Blake Burke that sent the pink filled crowd into a frenzy. Burke, a former University of Tennessee standout and member of the Volunteers' 2024 College World Series championship team, gave his college hometown fans something to cheer about despite wearing the visiting uniform. His first HR as a Shucker came in a town where he's hit plenty. Eduardo Garcia drew a walk and later scored on a fielder's choice by Carter Trice, capping the explosive opening frame.

The Smokies' offense struggled to find answers against Biloxi's pitching staff, which was led by starter K.C. Hunt and relievers Mark Manfredi and Kaleb Bowman. The Shuckers extended their lead to 4-0 in the seventh inning when Luis Lara delivered a clutch single to right-center field, driving home Garrett Spain, who had reached second base on a stolen base.

Knoxville finally broke through in the eighth inning with a pair of runs that gave their fans hope for a late rally. Jaylen Palmer crossed the plate on a Jordan Nwogu double, and Reivaj Garcia scored on a bases-loaded groundout by Brett Bateman, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Despite the late surge, the Smokies couldn't complete the comeback. Zac Leigh pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Knoxville, but Kaleb Bowman shut the door for Biloxi, preserving the victory and giving the Shuckers a 3-2 series advantage.

The loss dropped the Smokies to 18-19 on the season, pushing them below .500. However, their division deficit remained unchanged as the Birmingham Barons also suffered a defeat to the Chattanooga Lookouts on the same evening.

Game 6: Smokies Rally Forces Game Six Showdown

With the Birmingham Barons leading the Southern League North division at 27-11, the Smokies entered the contest knowing they needed to build momentum, sitting at 18-19 and eight and a half games behind first place.

RHP Tyler Schlaffer started for the Smokies, who has earned trust with solid performances since arriving in Knoxville. However, Blake Burke struck in the first inning again, the Vol alumni went yard over the center field wall for his second homer in as many days. Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski dominated early, striking out five batters while holding the Smokies scoreless through the first four innings.

After the rocky first inning, Schlaffer found his command and matched Wichrowski's effectiveness. The right-hander settled down to complete six innings of work, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters. He finished with a 3.00 ERA for the outing, with both runs and his lone walk coming from that first inning.

The Smokies' offense finally broke through in the fifth inning, capitalizing on Biloxi's defensive stagnance. Reivaj Garcia ignited the rally with a single to center field, and Andy Garriola followed with an RBI single to left-center, plating Garcia for Knoxville's first run. What followed was a complete meltdown by Wichrowski and the Shuckers. With Casey Opitz on second base following Garriola's hit, Wichrowski hit Jordan Nwogu with a pitch, advancing Opitz to third. The struggling starter then hit Jefferson Rojas with another pitch, allowing Opitz to score the tying run.

Biloxi's pitching staff turned to reliever Ryan Middendorf, but the mistakes continued. Middendorf immediately hit Brett Bateman with a pitch, forcing home Garriola with what would prove to be the winning run, giving the Smokies a 3-2 lead.

Knoxville's bullpen stepped up when needed most. Frankie Scalzo Jr. and Mitchell Tyranski each contributed scoreless innings, combining to allow no hits or runs in their respective appearances, keeping the Shuckers at bay. With the Smokies managing only one scoreless inning in the eighth, the pressure fell on closer Brad Deppermann to preserve the victory. The reliable closer delivered, striking out Eduardo Garcia for the final out to secure his third save of the season. Deppermann has become increasingly dependable in late-game situations for manager Rymel.

Wrap Up

The dramatic comeback victory improved the Smokies' record to 19-19, though they remain well behind Birmingham in the division race. Next up is a crucial series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, who currently sit at the bottom of the Southern League standings. With playoff aspirations still alive, Knoxville will look to take advantage of this favorable matchup and begin building the momentum they need to make a serious run at the division-leading Barons.

This memorable home stand concluded with the series deadlocked at 3-3, giving the Smokies a new goal as they hit the road for their next challenge...catch the Barons.

Listen to all the action on the radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 11, 2025

Smokies Series Recap: Smokies Split Action vs Shuckers - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.