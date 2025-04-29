Biscuits Throttle Lookouts in Series Opener

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (12-9) throttled the Chattanooga Lookouts (10-11) in a 10-2 win to open the series on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The club matched its season high with 15 hits and led from wire-to-wire.

Cooper Kinney got the scoring started with a two-run homer to left center in the first inning. The 22-year-old leads the league with six homers through his first 18 games.

Xavier Isaac pounded a 412-foot blast to center to make it 5-2 in the third. The long ball was his first at Riverwalk Stadium this season. Isaac walked in his next three plate appearances.

Brody Hopkins pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on six hits. The right-hander racked up eight strikeouts, and the Biscuits struck out 15 as a club. Trevor Martin struck out the side in order in the eighth inning, and Keyshawn Askew and Roel Garcia each notched a pair of strikeouts.

Leading by five runs in the seventh, Colton Ledbetter broke the game open with a three-run triple off the wall in center to make it 10-2. Ledbetter finished with four RBI.

Tatem Levins reached bases five times, becoming the first Biscuit to do so this season. The catcher went 3-for-3, all singles, with two walks. Homer Bush Jr. reached four times with three singles to improve his hitting streak to nine games.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Jose Franco is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 11:00am CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

