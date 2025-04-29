Quintero Homers, But Biloxi Turns Tide on Clingstones in 9-2 Loss
April 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Geraldo Quintero smashed the first Columbus Clingstones (8-13) home run at Synovus Park to give Columbus a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, but the Biloxi Shuckers (11-11) surged past the Stones with nine unanswered runs to hand Columbus a fifth-straight loss on Tuesday night.
Decisive Plays: An RBI single from Quintero in the second gave Columbus a 1-0 lead. Quintero's home run (2) extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth. A three-run sixth inning from Biloxi flipped the game around and a three-run home run by Luke Adams blew the game open in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Quintero (2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) and David McCabe (2-for-4) led the Clingstones offensively. Lucas Braun (5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO) held the Shuckers without a hit through four innings. For Biloxi, Adams (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) and Luis Lara (2-for-6, 2 2B, 1 RBI) dominated the game on offense.
Noteworthy: Columbus snapped a 17-inning scoreless streak with the RBI single from Quintero in the second inning. Quintero tied Cade Bunnell and Ethan Workinger for the team lead in home runs with two. Quintero has recorded 11 of his 14 RBIs this season against the Shuckers.
Next Home Game (Wednesday, April 30): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:55 pm ET on SportsVisions92.1 FM. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-3, 11.69 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Coleman Crow (0-0, 1.69 ERA) for Biloxi. It's the first Wet Nose Wednesday at Synovus Park this season, as fans can bring their dog to the ballpark to enjoy a night of baseball with their four-legged friend.
