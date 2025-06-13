Strong Storms Suspend Game 4 Between Columbus, Knoxville
June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, GA ., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-31) and the Knoxville Smokies (27-32) managed to get to through the top of the third inning before heavy thunderstorms suspended play on Friday night at Synovus Park. Knoxville was ahead 1-0 at the time of suspension. The game will be resumed tomorrow and played to its completion, ahead of a seven-inning game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The resumption of the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with the second game to begin 30 minutes of its conclusion. It will begin with one out in the bottom of the third with Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. as the batter for Columbus.
