Strong Storms Suspend Game 4 Between Columbus, Knoxville

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA ., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-31) and the Knoxville Smokies (27-32) managed to get to through the top of the third inning before heavy thunderstorms suspended play on Friday night at Synovus Park. Knoxville was ahead 1-0 at the time of suspension. The game will be resumed tomorrow and played to its completion, ahead of a seven-inning game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The resumption of the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with the second game to begin 30 minutes of its conclusion. It will begin with one out in the bottom of the third with Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. as the batter for Columbus.







Southern League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.