CMO to the Show

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - Former Trash Pandas infielder Christian Moore is headed to the majors after the Los Angeles Angels purchased his contract today. He becomes the 41st Trash Pandas player to make his major league debut.

After a slow start to the season, Moore was riding a seven-game hitting streak and was on base in 16 of his final 17 games as a Trash Panda. He was also batting .299 (20-for-67) over that stretch. The former University of Tennessee All-American played in 34 games for the Trash Pandas in 2025 while compiling a .234 batting average with 29 hits and 14 RBI and five stolen bases. He also had four doubles, two triples and a homer. He maintained a .342 on-base percentage during that stretch.

Moore really took off upon his promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 20th. In 20 games with the Bees, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native ripped four homers and drove in 18 runs. He slashed .424/.575/.999 while compiling 46 total bases. The 22-year-old was selected by the Angels with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He played in two games with low-A Inland Empire before playing in 23 games with Rocket City to finish the 2024 season. There, he had five homers and 14 RBI while batting .322 and slashing .378/.533/.911 His five homers came over an eight-day span while earning Southern League Player of the week honors on August 12th. While at Tennessee, Moore was on a Volunteers team that won the 2024 Men's College World Series. During the season, Moore compiled a .375 batting average with 34 homers and 74 RBI. He was named to the All-Tournament Team as a second baseman and ended the season as a First-Team All-SEC member. Moore played three seasons at Tennesse (2022-24) and finished his collegiate career with a .338 average, 61 dingers and 160 RBI.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Friday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game four of a six-game series against Pensacola is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-hander George Klassen (1-5, 6.29) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola left-hander Adam Laskey (2-4, 3.18).

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Friday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game four of a six-game series against Pensacola is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-hander George Klassen (1-5, 6.29) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola left-hander Adam Laskey (2-4, 3.18).







