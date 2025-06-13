Game Info: Friday, June 13 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Friday, June 13, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (23-35, 4 th SL North, 8.5 GB) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos - MIA (30-30, 3 rd SL South, -6.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: RHP George Klassen (1-5, 6.29) // LHP Adam Laskey (2-4, 3.78)

GAME: 59 of 137 - Home Game: 30 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Friday, June 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Friday Night Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game presented by Alabama Farm Credit!

Bama Butts Night: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

"Best Pork Butt" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limit of 200 available) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Agriculture Night: This special event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, celebrates the agricultural community with various themed activities and entertainment, as well as interactive exhibits and booths from local agriculture vendors.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their longest homestand of the 2025 season tonight with game four of a six-game series against the Miami Marlins' affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

PANDAS COMEBACK TO WIN AGAIN ON THURSDAY: On Thursday night, the Trash Pandas defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-4 at Toyota Field, marking their second consecutive victory. Mitch Farris struck out 10 batters over 6.1 innings, helping the Pandas overcome an early 3-0 deficit. The game saw Josh Crouch hit a 439-foot homer, and David Calabrese also homered, and the Pandas rallied with two runs in the sixth to tie the game before taking the lead in the eighth with a key double from Nelson Rada. The bullpen held strong, securing the win as the Trash Pandas improved to 9-6 over their last 15 games.

ROCKET ARMS STEADYING THE SHIP: Since May 26, the Trash Pandas are 9-6 and have posted a 2.70 ERA, which ranks second in the Southern League, fifth in Double-A, and seventh among all full season Minor League teams. During the 4-2 series win over the Shuckers at Toyota Field, May 27-June 1, the pitching staff posted a 1.98 ERA, plus struck out 50 to only 16 walks and had the second-best WHIP in Double-A baseball, 0.88.

KEEP IT CLOSE: Of Rocket City's 58 games this season, 31 have been decided by two runs or less, posting a 17-14 record. The Pandas are 9-10 in one-run games overall, including a 7-4 mark at home, and 8-4 in two-run games, 3-1 at home.

C-MO TO THE SHOW: The Angels top prospect, Christian Moore, former Trash Pandas infielder, is going to the majors after the Los Angeles Angels purchased his contract on Friday. He ended his time in Rocket City by reaching base safely in 16 of his final 17 games, with a .234 average over 34 games in 2025, posting five homers and five stolen bases. Moore saw lots of success at Triple-A Salt Lake after he was promoted from Rocket City on May 20, hitting four homers and driving in 18 runs in 20 games, with a remarkable .424 batting average. He was drafted eighth overall by the Angels in 2024. He is the first Trash Panda on the 2025 roster to be promoted to the majors, and fifth overall this season, and 41st all-time from Rocket City.

CELEBRATING BBQ WITH BUTTS AND SAUCE WEEKEND: The Trash Pandas are celebrating Alabama's rich BBQ history this weekend with two unique identities. Tonight, the Bama Butts will take the field to honor Alabama BBQ, specifically focusing on pork. Fans can participate in a "Best Pork Butt" sampling and a People's Choice Contest, where they can taste and vote for their favorite BBQ. A limited number of BBQ sampling ticket packages will be available. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and the title of the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama. On Saturday, the Alabama White Sauce will take the field to celebrate the state's signature condiment, which originated in 1925. Another sampling contest will take place, with a prize of $1,500 for the best White Sauce.

ANOTHER WALK-OFF AT TOYOTA FIELD: Wednesday night's walk-off single in the 10th inning by Cole Fontenelle was the second of the season for the Trash Pandas. This was the first walk-off since Denzer Guzman hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning on April 5 against Chattanooga. Overall, it marked the 24th walk-off victory for the Trash Pandas at Toyota Field.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand, and currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

UREÑA-BLE TO TOUCH HIM: RHP Walbert Ureña has delivered three-straight quality starts going back to May 29, including a seven-inning complete game in game one of a doubleheader against Biloxi. The Trash Pandas are 3-0 in those games, and he's won two of them, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (4 ER/20 IP). The 21-year-old has shown steady improvement this season after posting a 7.36 ERA in April; he had a 3.21 ERA in May and has a 2.08 ERA so far in June. He ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 12) and innings pitched (3rd, 59.1).

19 AND "RADA-CAL": CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads the Southern League, and is 2nd in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .402), batting average (4th, .286), walks (5th, 35), and hits (T-6th, 57).

ON-BASE STREAK ... Rada reached base safely in 16-straight games from May 21 to June 7 ... During the streak, he hit .364 (20-for-55), with six runs, 10 steals, 10 walks, and a .470 OBP ... He's been on base in 26 of 29 games since May 10, batting .324 with a .434 OBP.

STREAKS THIS SEASON ... (9-game hit streak, 5/21-30), (10-game on-base streak, 5/8-18), (16-game on-base streak, 5/21-6/7).

MULTI-HIT GAMES ... Rada has recorded a team-best 17 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

SOUTHARD RISING: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his 21st appearance on Wednesday night, and recorded his second win. The right-hander out of Texas has allowed only one baserunner over his last seven outings, and 9.2 innings pitched, no walks, and 14 strikeouts.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE: The 21-year-old has four doubles over his last 13 games, and he now ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-4th, 12), RBIs (T-8th, 29), and extra-base hits (T-7th, 18).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with six quality starts and leads the Southern League with 61.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in innings pitched (3rd, 61.2), starts (T-5th, 11), wins (T-4th, 5), ERA (9th, 3.06), and, WHIP (8th, 1.23).







