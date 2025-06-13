Levins And Spikes Homer In 5-1 Win Over Birmingham

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Tatem Levins at bat

MONTGOMERY, AL - Tatem Levins and Ryan Spikes each homered, and the Montgomery Biscuits (32-29) won 5-2 over the Birmingham Barons (32-28) on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game started after a 55-minute rain delay. Birmingham scored the first run in the second inning.

Levins led off the fourth with a rocket past right field to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the inning, Hunter Stovall lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 2-1. Levins has three home runs in his last four games.

Owen Wild allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings in his 10th start of the season. He gave up four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Colton Ledbetter laid out for a ball in left center, hauling in an incredible catch for the last out of his start. Ledbetter ranged into the gap and dove at full speed before snagging the ball just before it touched down.

After a pair of two-out singles in the sixth, Spikes smashed a three-run homer off the bottom of the scoreboard in left center to extend the lead to 5-1. It was his first homer with the Biscuits and fifth of the season.

Gregory Barrios went 3-for-4 with three singles in his best offensive performance so far.

Trevor Martin pitched 1 2/3 of scoreless relief behind Wild, and JJ Goss picked up the final six outs of the game.

The fifth game of the home series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Jake Palisch is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

