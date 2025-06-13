Trash Pandas Show off Their Butts, and Win 4-1 Over Blue Wahoos

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-35) kicked off a weekend celebration of Alabama's rich BBQ history on Friday night by playing as their alternate identity, the Bama Butts. They posted a 4-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-21) in front of 5,381 fans at Toyota Field. The win is Rocket City's third straight, taking a 3-1 series lead over the Wahoos.

Rocket City is now 10-6 over their last 16 games since May 27, boasting a 2.59 ERA, which ranks tied for sixth in all of minor league baseball.

Much like a delicious pork butt, the game's initial moments were savory, as Rocket City took the lead early, scoring all four of their runs within the first three innings.

Travis Blankenhorn, playing his first game for the Trash Pandas since April 29, made a stellar return to the lineup, beginning his night with a walk in the second inning. Myles Emmerson then hit a hard ground ball that went through the legs of Pensacola's third baseman, Cody Morissette, resulting in runners at the corners with no outs. With one out, David Calabrese executed a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt, allowing Blankenhorn to score. Mac McCroskey followed with an RBI single to center, bringing the score to 2-0.

In the third inning, with one out, Sam Brown and Oscar Colas both hit singles, and Blankenhorn launched a hanging curveball from Adam Laskey down the right-field line for a two-run double, extending the lead to 4-0.

On the mound, George Klassen, the Angels' No. 3 prospect, delivered an impressive performance, throwing 6.0 shutout innings while allowing only two hits, walking one batter, and striking out four.

The Blue Wahoos managed to avoid a shutout by scoring a run in the top of the eighth inning, thanks to a Mark Coley II RBI double, which made the score 4-1.

Sean Poppen pitched a scoreless inning in relief, striking out two batters and extending his scoreless streak to 10.1 innings over nine games dating back to May 13. Jared Southard also pitched a scoreless ninth inning, earning his fifth save of the season. He issued one walk (his first since May 12) and struck out one, running his scoreless streak to eight consecutive games and totaling 10.2 innings without allowing a run, walking one and striking out 16.

Both Brown and Nelson Rada had two hits in the game, marking their second consecutive day with multiple hits. Brown is now 7-for-14 in the series and has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games. Rada recorded his 18th multi-hit game and improved to 5-for-17 in the series. In his return, Blankenhorn finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two RBIs.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Saturday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game five of a six-game series is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-hander Joel Hurtado (5-4, 3.06) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola left-hander Dax Fulton (2-4, 3.63).

