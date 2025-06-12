Déjà vu - Pandas Come Back Again to Win 5-4 over Wahoos

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - On Thursday night at Toyota Field, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (23-35) captured their second consecutive victory, knocking off the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-30) 5-4. Mitch Farris struck out 10 batters over 6.1 innings, allowing the Pandas' offense to overcome a 3-0 deficit. The win gives Rocket City a 2-1 series lead heading into a BBQ-filled weekend.

The Trash Pandas are 9-6 over their last 15 games and, since May 26, have the eighth-best ERA in minor league baseball at 2.70.

Farris recorded a perfect start, retiring the first nine batters he faced. Pensacola scored the second time through the lineup when Mark Coley II doubled for their first hit, followed by a single from Jared Serna and an RBI single by Kemp Alderman, putting them ahead 1-0. In the fifth inning, the Wahoos capitalized on Farris's first walk, as ninth-place hitter Spencer Bramwell hit a two-run home run, extending their lead to 3-0.

Veteran Pensacola starter Evan Fitterer sailed through the first four innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. However, that changed in the fifth when Josh Crouch broke through for Rocket City with a 439-foot home run to left-center, marking his fifth home run of the season.

The Trash Pandas added two more runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Mac McCroskey singled and then stole second base, followed by a walk to Nelson Rada. Sam Brown then collected another single to drive in McCroskey, making it 3-2. A couple of batters later, Evan Edwards hit a fly ball to right-center, allowing Rada to score on a sacrifice fly, leveling the score at 3-3.

Farris recorded his 10th strikeout to begin the seventh inning, setting a new season high, but after walking Johnny Olmstead and throwing 99 pitches, he was replaced by Brady Choban (W, 1-2). Farris walked two to go along with his double-digit strikeouts, ceding four hits and three earned runs. Pensacola capitalized on an error and another walk, regaining the lead at 4-3. Choban struck out one and walked another, ultimately earning the win.

Similar to Wednesday's game, the Pandas rallied in the later innings. Crouch drew a leadoff walk against new Pensacola pitcher Jesse Bergin (L, 1-1) but was caught stealing. David Calabrese then tied the game with a solo home run to right-center, making it 4-4. McCroskey drew a one-out walk, and Nelson Rada hit his 10th double into the gap in left-center, allowing McCroskey to score from first base and give the Pandas a 5-4 lead.

The Trash Pandas bullpen stepped up once again, with Jose Quijada (H, 5) pitching a scoreless eighth inning and Samy Natera Jr. (S, 5) making his 20th appearance, finishing the game with a scoreless ninth. He recorded one walk and two strikeouts to secure the win.

Brown logged his second consecutive multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI, and is now 5-for-10 in the series. Calabrese and Crouch each homered and drew walks, while Rada collected his 13th RBI, scored a run, and walked.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Friday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game four of a six-game series against Pensacola is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-hander George Klassen (1-5, 6.29) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola left-hander Adam Laskey (2-4, 3.18).

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, June 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Friday Night Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game presented by Alabama Farm Credit!

Bama Butts Night: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

"Best Pork Butt" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limit of 200 available) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Agriculture Night: This special event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, celebrates the agricultural community with various themed activities and entertainment, as well as interactive exhibits and booths from local agriculture vendors.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com.

The homestand continues next week with the Chattanooga Lookouts in town for seven games in six days, June 17-22.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







