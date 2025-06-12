Checking in on Former Smokies

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Just before the start of the 2025 season, the Chicago Cubs' farm system was ranked as the eighth best farm system in all of baseball. This was in large part due to the large success of prospects such as Matt Shaw, Cade Horton, Moises Ballesteros, and other MLB Top 100 prospects in the Cubs' system.

In the past couple of years, the Cubs' farm system has consistently been ranked in the top 12, even getting as highly ranked as the second best farm system in baseball before the 2024 season. With a system as strong as that, it was only a matter of time before some of those names were called up to the big leagues. Even better, many Smokies fans likely got the chance to watch a number of these future big leaguers play in Tennessee. As these former Smokies start to get some real playing time at the next levels, let's check in on their success.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's Roaring Start

In 2024, Pete Crow-Armstrong was the Cubs' highest ranked prospect, slotting into the Top 100 at No. 16. In late May of that same season, the Cubs called Crow-Armstrong up. Seen as a "defense first" center fielder, the Cubs never expected an insane level of offensive production but knew he would be a terror in the outfield.

Crow-Armstrong struggled a bit with the bat during his rookie season, hitting only .237 with a .670 OPS. He stayed in the majors all year, however, and was able to start feeling more comfortable at the major league level. In August of that year, Crow-Armstrong slashed .314/.375/.558 and played in all 26 games that month. In hindsight, this should have been a sign of what would come this year.

In May of this season, Crow-Armstrong hit .312 with an OPS of .953, putting himself in way-too-early MVP talks and setting himself up for an All-Star first half.

For the 2025 season, Crow-Armstrong is first on the team in slugging percentage (.545), home runs (17), runs (50), and stolen bases (21), and is tied with Nico Hoerner for first in hits (72). He is also top four on the team in batting average (.271), on base plus slugging (.850), RBIs (55), and doubles (16).

Crow-Armstrong has cooled off a little so far in June, but is still slugging the ball extremely well and has put himself in a position to not only make his first All-Star team, but likely start.

The Former Southern League MVP Gets the Call

Matt Shaw, MLB's No. 19 prospect in their Top 100 leading into this season, made his debut with the Cubs in March when they played the Dodgers in Japan. Shaw collected his first MLB hit in Japan, but struggled upon the team's return to the United States. Shaw was hitting below .200 in March and early April, leading to him being sent back down to Triple-A in mid-April. Upon his return to the minors, he continued to rake, and before long, he was called back up to the majors.

While he only played 11 games for the Cubs in May, Shaw started every game for the Cubs at third. During this stretch, Shaw also slashed .359/.419/.487 leading the team in batting average and on base percentage despite his previous struggles and fewer at-bats.

Shaw's numbers have come back down a bit so far in June, but his incredible success in the month of May showed exactly what the Cubs are expecting out of their top prospect. The hot streak is a good sign for Cubs fans, but it may take Shaw some time to get comfortable in the majors, similar to Pete Crow-Armstrong before him.

There are plenty of former Smokies players who are up at the next levels around the league. 23 have risen to Triple-A in the Cubs organization, and seven total to the MLB. This new series will look to keep Smokies fans updated on their favorite former Smokies.

