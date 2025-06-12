Bramwell Homers in Back-And-Forth Wahoos Loss to Pandas

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Madison, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos twice took leads in Thursday night's game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, but were unable to hold either in a 5-4 loss.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a line drive RBI single from Kemp Alderman against Rocket City starter Mitch Farris.

Spencer Bramwell extended the lead in the fifth inning, launching a 469-foot home run to left-center field with Shane Sasaki aboard for a 3-0 lead. Bramwell's second homer of the season and third as a professional marked the longest documented homer for the Blue Wahoos since a 473-foot Jerar Encarnacion blast in May 2022.

Farris settled back into a groove after the long ball, ultimately delivering 6.1 innings and striking out a season-high 10 batters. The Trash Pandas charged back against Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer, getting on the board with a solo home run from Josh Crouch in the fifth and tying the game 3-3 in the sixth on a Sam Brown RBI single and Evan Edwards sacrifice fly.

The Blue Wahoos reclaimed a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning without a hit, turning two walks and a Cole Fontenelle error at third base into another run against reliever Brady Choban (W, 1-2). But once again the Trash Pandas countered, tying the game in the bottom of the frame with a David Calabrese solo homer against Jesse Bergin (L, 1-1). A two-out walk to Mac McCroskey extended the inning for Nelson Rada, who delivered the go-ahead RBI double to give the Trash Pandas a 5-4 lead.

Grant Richardson drew a leadoff walk in the ninth against Rocket City closer Sammy Natera Jr. (S, 5), but was stranded at second base to end the game. The Blue Wahoos managed only four hits on the night, and none after Bramwell's fifth-inning homer.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos failed to gain ground on the first-place Biloxi Shuckers in the first half division race. They remain 5.0 games back with 9 to play before the standings reset in the second half of the season.

The series against the Trash Pandas continues on Friday, with a first pitch from Toyota Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. A live broadcast begins at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.







Southern League Stories from June 12, 2025

