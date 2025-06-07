Newcomer Richardson Shines Again, Bullpen Seals Third Consecutive Wahoos' Win

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos turned another game into a battle of the bullpens.

That scenario has worked well for them.

After twice tying the game from 2-run deficits, the Blue Wahoos manufactured a eighth-inning run and had dominant closer Josh Ekness finish the night for a 5-4 victory against the Columbus Clingstones, delighting the usual capacity crowd (5,038) on a Fireworks Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In a game where each team's pitching staff struck out 13 batters, the difference was Pensacola's three relievers tossing scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, two baserunners and seven strikeouts in the final four innings.

The other difference-maker was new Blue Wahoos outfielder Grant Richardson. His two-run homer tied the game in the fifth inning and his eighth-inning single set up Mark Coley II producing a go-ahead single for the winning run.

Richardson, 25, began the season in the New York Yankees organization before getting released. He was back home in Fishers, Indiana this week when the Miami Marlins called to sign Friday to a free agent contract.

Richardson, a former 17th round draft pick by the Yankees from Indiana University, then drove from Indiana to Pensacola and was called into play Friday night when Blue Wahoos left fielder Shane Sasaki got injured when leaping for a ball against the left field wall.

After producing a pair of hits Friday, he was in the starting lineup Saturday and helped change the game. He now has four hits in two days.

"It's awesome to be part of this," he said during the on-field, post-game interview. "These guys have welcome me in with open arms since I got here and being around the clubhouse and all the guys, I'm very blessed to be able to be here and be with all the fans and be so welcomed by everyone."

While in the Yankees organization, he was managed in 2022 by Rachel Balkovec, now the Marlins director of player personnel, who became the first woman in history to manage an affiliated minor league team connected to Major League Baseball.

"It's an opportunity and I am going to try and capitalize on every opportunity I get," Richardson said. "And I'm very thankful the Marlins are giving me this opportunity, so it is a unreal feeling."

The win became the Blue Wahoos' third consecutive victory - the first time that has happened since April 25 - clinched the series. It got the Blue Wahoos back to a .500 overall record (28-28) following their 11-game losing streak last week.

Columbus scored the game's first run off Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton in the second inning. The Clingstones, the new Atlanta Braves affiliate from Columbus, Ga., made it 2-0 in the fifth after a leadoff walk and run-scoring double by right fielder Stephen Paolini.

But in the bottom of the inning, Johnny Olmstead drew a one-out walk and Richardson blasted a pitch from starter JR Ritchie over the left-center wall. It was the Blue Wahoos first hit in the game.

After Columbus got two more runs off Fulton in the sixth, reliever Jesse Bergin was summoned with two outs and the bases loaded. He struck out Cody Milligan to end that inning in what became a pivotal moment.

In the seventh, the Blue Wahoos tied the game with a pair of walks, two stolen bases, an RBI groundout by Jared Serna and a two-out single by Cody Morissette.

Olmstead's two-out walk in the eighth began the winning sequence. He moved to second on Richardson's single, then scored on Coley's single to center.

Ekness retired the Clingstones in order in the ninth to earn his sixth save and create a jubilant mood for the fireworks show sponsored by Kia Autosport.

The Blue Wahoos are now 5-1 on Fireworks Saturday games.

GAME NOTABLES

--- There were 12 different groups in attendance Saturday, led by Gulf Winds Credit Union, which had 300-plus guests on the Publix Party Porch. Gulf Winds CEO/President Daniel Souers did an on-field pregame interview, a group performed God Bless America in the 7th inning, along with children of parental employees participating in the countdown launch to the post-game fireworks.

--- Yes, there is an alumni chapter of West Virginia University in Pensacola and that group was on the left field pavilion party deck.

--- It was a busy night for ceremonial first pitches with unofficial record 16 people being recognized before tossing out a pitch.

--- The National Anthem was performed Girl Scouts from the local Girls Scouts of GulfCoast Florida chapter.

--- Four different youth teams, including the Panama City Swim Club Team, had kids running out with Blue Wahoos players in pregame introductions.

