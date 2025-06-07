Crow's Second Consecutive Dominant Start Leads Shuckers to 8-5 Win

June 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Coleman Crow on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill) Biloxi Shuckers' Coleman Crow on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - Coleman Crow turned in his second consecutive dominant start and was supplied with home runs from Brock Wilken, Darrien Miller and Luke Adams in an 8-5 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (34-22) over the Montgomery Biscuits (29-27) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. With the win, the Shuckers lead the South Division by five games and hold the tiebreaker with 13 games remaining in the first half. The Shuckers also clinched their fourth consecutive home series win and their sixth series win of the season.

The Shuckers struck on the first pitch they saw with a Luke Adams home run to left in the first, extending his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games. The home run also marked Adams' third consecutive game with a home run. In the fourth, Darrien Miller made it 4-0 with a three-run blast to right, off the bat at 107 MPH. Brock Wilken then made it 5-0 in the fifth with his league-leading 14 th home run of the year, a 386-foot blast to left. The lead stretched to 7-0 in the sixth inning with a two-RBI single to right from Mike Boeve.

In the seventh inning, the Biscuits struck back with back-to-back bases-loaded walks from Tres Barrera and Gregory Barrios and a fielder's choice from Hunter Stovall, making it 7-3. They made it 7-5 in the eighth with a two-run home run from Tatum Levins. The Shuckers stretched the lead to 8-5 when Mike Boeve scored on a throwing error.

Coleman Crow (3-0) earned the win while Owen Wild (2-5) took the loss. Will Childers also earned his fifth save of the season. Over his last two starts, Crow has tossed 11.0 shutout innings without a walk and has recorded 18 strikeouts. At the plate, Luke Adams (2-for-5), Mike Boeve (3-for-5), Brock Wilken (2-for-5), Zavier Warren (2-for-3) and Darrien Miller (2-for-3) each recorded multiple hits. The Shuckers set a new season-high with 13 hits.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (3-1, 2.02) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Brody Hopkins (3-3, 3.33) for the Biscuits. Join the Shuckers for the team's annual Faith and Family Night, including multiple religious groups from across the Coast. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can stay after the game for catch on the field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.