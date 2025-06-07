Clingstones Drop Third-Straight in 5-4 Loss to Pensacola

June 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (23-29) held leads of 2-0 and 4-2, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (28-28) surged back each time and took a late lead to hand Columbus its third-straight loss on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: An RBI fielder's choice from Stephen Paolini gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Columbus built a 2-0 margin on an RBI double from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the top of the fifth. Grant Richardson tied the game for Pensacola with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. The Stones responded with a two-run sixth, featuring an RBI single from Ethan Workinger. The Wahoos punched back with a two-run seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4. An RBI infield single from Mark Coley II gave Pensacola a 5-4 lead in the eighth. The Clingstones were retired in order in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Paolini (0-for-3, 2 RBI) posted his second-straight multi-RBI game while David McCabe (3-for-4, 2 R, 2B) helped to drive the Clingstones on offense. For Pensacola, Richardson (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Olmstead (0-for-3, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 SB) had big offensive games.

Noteworthy: Columbus falls to 7-10 in 1-run games. The average margin of victory through 11 games between Pensacola and Columbus this season is 1.73 runs. McCabe recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season and first three-hit game.

Next Game (Sunday, June 8): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Brett Sears (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-2, 4.11 ERA) for Pensacola.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.