Clingstones Fall 4-1 to Rocket City in Return from All-Star Break

July 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL., - The Columbus Clingstones (10-9, 36-49) fell behind early and did not possess the offensive punch to battle back against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-12, 31-56) in a 4-1 loss on Friday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Travis Blankenhorn shot Rocket City in front 1-0 in the first inning. An RBI triple from David Mershon added to the lead with an RBI triple in the second inning. Trash Pandas' starter George Klassen retired 16 Columbus batters in a row after a leadoff walk to allow Rocket City to double the lead with a two-run fifth. Columbus loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning but did not score. The Clingstones got on the board with an RBI single from Cal Conley in the seventh but could not muster the three runs needed to even the game over the final two frames.

Key Contributors: David McCabe (2-for-4) had the only multi-hit game while Conley (1-for-3, RBI) produced the only run. For Rocket City, Klassen (5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO) no-hit Columbus through 5.2 innings while Nelson Rada (2-for-3, RBI, 2 SB) and Blankenhorn (1-for-3, HR, RBI) provided plenty of production on offense.

Notable: McCabe tallied his seventh multi-hit game since the second half began on June 24. Columbus falls to 10-6 in series openers with its first series opening loss of the second half. Columbus goes 5-2 in inaugural games against Southern League opponents this season, with the loss tonight snapping a five-game winning streak.

Next Game (Saturday, July 19): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. RHP Lucas Braun (4-2, 3.99 ERA) will take the mound for Columbus opposed by LHP Mitch Farris (0-6, 5.14 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 22): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







