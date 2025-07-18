Shuckers Add C Eric Martinez, Promote RHP Justin Yeager to Triple-A

July 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Justin Yeager has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville and C Eric Martinez has been promoted from Single-A Carolina. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 26 players. Martinez will wear No. 50.

Across two seasons with the Shuckers, Yeager made 78 appearances, converted 30-of-36 save opportunities and held a 3.41 ERA in 87.0 innings. In 2025, Yeager held a 2.75 ERA in 31 appearances with 10 saves, tied for the fourth-most in Double-A. Yeager also became the first Shuckers reliever with 20 saves in a season since Nate Griep in 2018 and 2019, reaching the mark in 2024.

