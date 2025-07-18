Wood Reaches Five Times as Shuckers Swim to League-Leading 50th Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind a three-hit, two-walk night from Matthew Wood and three scoreless relief innings from Abdiel Mendoza, the Biloxi Shuckers (50-38, 8-11) became the first Southern League team to reach 50 wins in a 4-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (47-41, 9-10) at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday night.

Jheremy Vargas gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead in the fourth with an RBI single before Hunter Stovall tied the game in the bottom half with an RBI double to left. The Shuckers then retook the lead in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to second from Garrett Spain, scoring Ethan Murray with a mad dash from third. In the ninth, Matthew Wood drew a walk with the bases loaded, making it 3-1. Garrett Spain then scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right, deking out catcher Tatem Levins with a highlight-reel slide at the plate to beat the throw. In the bottom of the ninth, a solo home run from Brock Jones to right made it 4-2, but Tyler Bryant picked up his second save of the season with a groundout and a flyout to right.

On the mound, Brett Wichrowski allowed one run across 4.0 innings with five strikeouts before Abdiel Mendoza (3-3) earned the win with 3.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts in relief. Sean Hunley (0-1) took the loss for the Biscuits.

At the plate, Matthew Wood (3-for-3), Adam Hall (2-for-3) and Jeremy Vargas (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Wood also drew two walks, reaching base in all five plate appearances.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Tate Kuehner (7-4, 2.61) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Yoniel Curet (0-0, 5.79) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

