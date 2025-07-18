Wahoos Explode for 16 Runs in Blowout Return from Break

PENSACOLA, Fla.- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos exploded out of the All-Star break, putting up a season high 16 runs for the second time in nine days on the way to a 16-3 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts Friday night.

"We're hot, we're hot," starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr said. "We're coming to win the second half. We're coming strong."

If there was any day for Ortiz-Mayr (W, 5-5) to make this declaration, it was today.

This high offensive output, paired with an excellent outing from Ortiz-Mayr on the mound, was more than enough for the Blue Wahoos to earn their 11th win of the second half.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Blue Wahoos' bats caught fire in the first inning as they sent all nine to the plate and scored six in the frame.

Josh Zamora started the scoring for the Wahoos, wearing a Kevin Abel (L, 2-7) fastball to the hand to force in a run. Control issues continued for Abel in the first, as Jared Serna scored on a wild pitch. Johnny Olmstead roped a single to right field with two outs to push two more across the plate, ending Abel's night at just 0.2 innings pitched.

Ryan Ignoffo put the cherry on top of the Wahoos' first inning out of the all-star break, belting his first Double-A home run 370 feet over the wall in left field for a 6-1 lead out of the first inning.

Grant Richardson extended the lead in the fourth inning, clubbing a two-run home run for his sixth big fly as a Blue Wahoo.

Ortiz-Mayr, who turned in one of his best starts of the year in the blowout victory, provided Pensacola with five innings of one-run ball.

"My defense was amazing, and all of my pitches felt pretty good today," Ortiz-Mayr said.

The right-hander carried a little bit more with him on the mound Friday night, as his mother was in the stands for the first time this year to see her son strike out eight Chattanooga batters.

"Having my mom in the stands today for the first time this year makes it pretty easy to throw," Ortiz-Mayr said. "It was crazy. I didn't know she was here until about 30 minutes before my start. [Emotions] were all over the place, very excited, happy and just thankful."

The Blue Wahoos' red-hot night continued in the sixth, finding four more runs. Jake Thompson and Olmstead both picked up an RBI, while Nathan Martorella sent a high drive out to right for a two-run homer, his ninth of the year.

Richardson and Cody Morissette helped the Wahoos keep their foot on the gas pedal in the eighth, as they both knocked in two runs on doubles to tie the season high of 16 runs.

Donovan Benoit, a Pensacola native and a graduate of Pensacola Catholic, made a relief appearance for the Lookouts during the game. The right-hander tossed 2.1 innings and was charged with six runs.

Gabe Bierman tossed three innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen, while Justin King allowed a run in his return from the injured list.

The Wahoos and Lookouts match up for game two of the series tomorrow night. The Marlins' top prospect, Thomas White (0-0, 2.19 ERA), will make his fourth start for the Blue Wahoos, while Chattanooga sends out southpaw TJ Sikkema (3-2, 6.69 ERA). The Wahoos will don specialty jerseys that honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, which feature an individual call sign for each player on the back of the jersey.

GAME NOTABLES

--- In what's believed to be a first-ever occurrence at Blue Wahoos Stadium, a female umpire, Isabella Robb, worked as the third base umpire Friday and is set to be the home plate umpire on Sunday. Robb is a Houston native who became a professional umpire in 2022.

The Southern League had a female umpire, Ria Cortesio, work in the league from 2003-2007 before the Blue Wahoos joined the circuit.

--- Prior to the game, there was a U.S. Army enlistment ceremony on the field.

--- The Holmes County All-Star/Florida State Champions were honored, as players ran out on the field with Blue Wahoos starters as part of the Blue Wahoos' Field of Dreams group option. The team was part of a group outing on the party deck in right field.

--- Infielder Jared Serna and pitcher Justin King were both activated from the injured list on Friday. Serna had been on the injured list since June 23 with a hand injury. Before his injury, he was batting .308 in his last 10 games. King missed a month with his second injured list stint of the year.

