Trash Pandas Show Columbus Their Stones

July 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Starting pitcher George Klassen (W, 3-7) fired 5.2 scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and rightfielder Travis Blankenhorn ripped a solo homer in the first inning to propel the Trash Pandas to a 4-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones Friday night in front of 6,491 fans at Toyota Field.

Blankenhorn's solo homer whistled over the leftfield wall in the first inning to put Rocket City in front before an RBI triple from second baseman David Mershon in the second put the Trash Pandas in front 2-0.

They would put the game away with a two-run fifth. Catcher Myles Emmerson started the inning with a single, stole second, then scored on an RBI single by centerfielder Nelson Rada. From there, Rada proceeded to steal second for his 30 th stolen base of the season. He followed that by swiping third as well. On the throw, Columbus catcher Adam Zebrowski airmailed his throw to third and down the leftfield line, which allowed Rocket City to score its fourth run of the game.

As for Klassen, he allowed a walk to lead off the game, then retired the next 16 men he faced while striking out seven. He finally saw his no-hit bid come to an end when he gave up a two-out single in the sixth to rightfielder Stephen Paolini. After that, back-to-back walks loaded the bases and forced Klassen from the game before reliever Camden Minacci (H, 3) got a popup from designated hitter Ethan Workinger to get out of the jam.

Columbus pushed across its lone run in the seventh against Minacci on an RBI single from shortstop Cal Conley. He would move to second with two away when centerfielder Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. roped a single to right. Conley tried to score on the play; however, Blankenhorn came up throwing to the plate for an out on the runner at home, ending the inning. From there, relievers Jose Quijada (H, 6) and Brady Choban (S, 3) each tossed a scoreless inning of relief to close the game.

The Trash Pandas had eight hits, with Rada and Emmerson each registering two singles. Rada stole two bases and scored a run, while Emmerson stole one base and scored a run as well. Third baseman David McCabe led the way for Columbus with two singles and a run scored.

Klassen got the win after allowing one hit, walking three, and striking out seven. Taking the loss for the Clingstones was starter Landon Haper (L, 2-4) after allowing four runs on six hits over five frames. He also walked two and struck out six.

The Trash Pandas conclude their homestand on Saturday with the Clingstones. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with southpaw Mitch Farris (0-6, 5.04 ERA) starting for the Trash Pandas against righty Lucas Braun (4-2, 3.99 ERA) for Columbus. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.







