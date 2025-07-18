Series Preview: Knoxville Smokies at Birmigham Barons

After four days of rest and All-Star festivities, the Smokies are back and ready for a high-stakes series. They'll kick off a three-game set against the Birmingham Barons - the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox - in a battle that could shape the second-half playoff race.

Just 18 games into the second half, Knoxville and Birmingham are locked in a tight race atop the Southern League North. When these two teams last met to open the second half in late June, they split a back-and-forth series at Covenant Health Park. That trend has defined their season-long battle, with the Smokies holding a slim 9-8 advantage in the series.

With Chattanooga already securing a playoff spot and Rocket City sinking below .500, the race for the second-half title is heating up fast - and this weekend's series could be a turning point. Both clubs are coming off series wins and will be looking to make a statement coming out of the break. Expect playoff energy, big moments, and high drama.

First pitch from Regions Field is set for 8:00 PM ET in Birmingham, AL.

The Smokies return from the All-Star break sitting at 10-8 in the second half (42-44 overall), just one game behind Birmingham in the Southern League North standings. With first place within reach, Knoxville is aiming to win back-to-back series for the first time this season and build real momentum toward a postseason push.

They head into this weekend red-hot after a nine-game homestand at Covenant Health Park that saw them lead the league in batting average (.276) during that stretch. Reivaj Garcia was nearly unstoppable, racking up 14 hits in eight games, while BJ Murray Jr. delivered 10 hits and 9 RBIs in nine games. The return of Brett Bateman to the top of the lineup also gave the offense a spark. Entering this series, the Smokies are now tied for the Southern League lead in team batting average at .240.

On the mound, Knoxville's pitching was just as on point. The staff posted a 3.00 ERA over 81 innings during the homestand, allowing only 31 runs and locking down one shutout. Tyler Schlaffer impressed in his first two Double-A starts, giving up just two earned runs in 11 innings, including a win on the Fourth of July. The bullpen has been equally lights-out - six Smokies relievers enter the series with sub-3.00 ERAs in July, led by league saves leader AJ Puckett (14).

The Birmingham Barons enter the weekend atop the Southern League North at 11-7 in the second half (49-38 overall), holding a slim one-game lead over the Smokies. With six of the White Sox's top 30 prospects on their roster - three pitchers and three position players - the Barons are stacked with talent and playing with confidence.

They're coming off a dominant road trip to Biloxi, where they swept the Shuckers and outclassed them on both sides of the ball. During that series, Birmingham led the Southern League in team batting average (.274), with six everyday starters hitting over .300. Ryan Galanie was the driving force, collecting 10 RBIs in the series. On the mound, the Barons were just as impressive, posting the league's best ERA last week at 3.27. This series kicks off a stretch of nine straight home games at Regions Field.

Players to Watch

Pedro Ramirez and BJ Murray Jr. have been the heartbeat of the Smokies offense all season - and both are names to watch closely this weekend. Ramirez has been lethal against Birmingham, batting .339 with 19 hits, two homers, and 12 RBIs in 15 head-to-head matchups. Murray enters the weekend on a tear, slashing .353 with a .882 OPS over his last 10 games, fueled by 12 hits and 8 walks in addition to his 19 game on-base streak. No. 8 Chicago prospect Jaxon Wiggins is set to make his first start since June 20. The hard-throwing right-hander last faced Birmingham earlier this season, tossing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just two hits. Wiggins will make his second half debut against another top prospect, LHP Hagen Smith (No. 4 CWS).

Birmingham's lineup has had its share of contributors, but no one has been more impactful than first baseman Ryan Galanie. The right-handed slugger enters the series riding a nine-game hit streak and a 16-game on-base streak while ranking fourth in the SL RBI (51) and fifth in BA (.282). He's been a thorn in Knoxville's side all year, driving in 10 runs across 12 games against the Smokies. On the pitching side, No. 28 White Sox prospect Tanner McDougal has been lights-out since his promotion to Double-A. The flame-throwing righty is 3-1 with a minuscule 0.99 ERA over his first five starts, holding opposing hitters to a .163 batting average across 27.1 innings. Two of those dominant outings came against the Smokies, where he allowed just one run over 10 innings. With a fastball that touches the high-90s, McDougal will once again be a tough test for Knoxville's offense.

Probable Pitching Matchups

7/18 Friday, 8:00 PM ET

RHP Tyler Schlaffer (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs RHP Tanner McDougal (3-1, 0.99 ERA)

7/19 Saturday, 7:30 PM ET

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs LHP Hagen Smith (2-0, 2.91 ERA)

7/20 Sunday, 5:00 PM ET

RHP Ryan Gallagher (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs LHP Jake Palisch (5-3, 1.97 ERA)

The pitching matchups only add to the intrigue, with top prospects and rising stars set to take the mound throughout the weekend. Tyler Schlaffer will make his third Double-A start on Friday, squaring off against Chicago White Sox top-30 prospect Tanner McDougal. Saturday night brings a marquee matchup between two top-30 prospects, as Jaxon Wiggins faces off with Hagen Smith. The series wraps up Sunday with 22-year-old right-hander Ryan Gallagher making his Double-A debut against lefty Jake Palisch, who brings big league experience to the bump. With so much talent on display and the playoff race staying close, every game in this series has the potential to shape the second half of the season.

Listen to all the action on the radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE.

