Biscuits Drop Game One to Biloxi 4-2

July 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Brock Jones at bat for the Montgomery Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (47-41, 9-10) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers (50-38) on Friday night in game one of the weekend series 4-2.

Despite the loss, Hunter Stovall showed out with a pair of hits, including an RBI-double. That marks seven multi-hit games on the year for the 28-year-old.

Colton Ledbetter managed to reach base three times on the night. With two walks and a single, he reached the most on the team. Ledbetter also managed a team-high two stolen bases.

A solo blast off the bat of Brock Jones was the highlight of the night for Montgomery. Jones has had at least one home run in each of the last three series.

It was Ty Cummings who got the start on the mound for Montgomery. The right-handed pitcher accounted for three strikeouts and allowed just one run over five innings.

The second game of the home series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Tate Kuehner is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

